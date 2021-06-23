Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

RS Max Dining Table Seats 10 People For Dinner, While Letting You Play A 4v4 Foosball Game After

coolthings.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDining tables that transform into a pool table, a poker table, and even a tabletop gaming surface. Not to mention, the many accessories out there that turn regular dining tables into a proper table tennis game. The RS Max Dining Table requires no transformation, as it refuses to hide its double identity that allows it to serve as a large dining table and a giant foosball table simultaneously.

www.coolthings.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Table Tennis#Poker Table#Gaming#Dining In#The Rs Max Dining Table#Iroko
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Home & Gardenswissmiss

Hay Outdoor Dining Table Set

I rarely see outdoor furniture that makes my heart sing, but HAY’s Palissade’s Outdoor Set did. A few months ago I ordered it it, unseen, nervous whether I would like the feel of it. I am happy to report the material is AMAZING! And, the entire set is super sturdy and visually pleasing. (For those of you who don’t like to sit on no-back-support-benches, you can also get chairs!)
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Reconnecting with the way most people actually play games

Last year, I encountered an urban legend of videogaming for the first time, the mythical Big November. November, people had told me for years, is the busiest time of the year for gaming, a time when every publisher scrambles to release something that you, or your children, then inevitably put on the Christmas wish lists to spend the cold months inside with. Finally, after years of hearing about Big November like Nessie from the depths, I experienced it. I experienced the start of gaming season in a year in which time is essentially meaningless. It led to me playing a lot of games in rapid succession, and I didn't like it. Yet I often see it suggested that for many people, this is the done thing.
Phoenix, AZPhoenix New Times

10 Indoor Fun Centers in Phoenix to Stay Cool While You Play

The irony is not lost on us that the time of year we most want to cut loose and have a little fun is the same time of year we feel like we'll spontaneously combust if we step outside during the day. But the life of the city has adapted to this paradox, and the local landscape is dotted with indoor fun centers — you know, those aggressively air-conditioned big-box places where you can get some chicken wings and bowl a game or two, roll some Skee-Ball, or play a game of laser tag.
LifestyleThe Gadgeteer

LEGO Ideas creates a really cool old-style typewriter

NEWS – Are you an adult who loves LEGOs? Break out your wallet for LEGO Ideas’ latest creation – The Typewriter 21327. This new set is for ages 18+ and includes 2079 pieces. Each of the typewriter’s keys has a printed character on it so there are no stickers to deal with! And when you’re finished, you can insert a piece of paper into the roller and use the keys to “type” out a letter. The typewriter is not a functioning typewriter, but certain elements move to make it appear like a working typewriter. The keys move causing a mechanical arm to strike the fabric spool ribbon. The carriage return moves each time you strike a key and when it comes to the end of the paper, you can push the carriage return back. This wonder of LEGO ingenuity is available July 1, 2021, for $199.99.
RestaurantsOnlyInYourState

Grab Dinner And A Movie At Foreign Cinema, A Northern California Restaurant That Screens Films While You Dine

When you’re looking for something to do on a weekend night, dinner-and-a-movie is always a good choice. It usually works by grabbing dinner then a movie, but this restaurant in Northern California combines both things into one, magical experience. Foreign Cinema is a wildly popular destination in The City that screens movies in an outdoor area while you dine! Dining here makes for a date night that you and your loved one will remember for years to come, so be sure to check it out.
Family RelationshipsThe Takeout

The most quintessentially “Dad” thing that’s ever happened at the dinner table

There’s a reason that so many classic American sitcoms feature a dining room set: it’s a gathering place that sees our families at their highest and lowest moments. For many parents, the dinner table is also a respite (or at least a brief hiding place) from a long day of breadwinning, child-rearing, errand-running, and homemaking, inviting them to put their truest selves on display. This Father’s Day, we’re looking back on the dinnertimes when our dads were, for lack of a better term, the dadliest version of themselves they’ve ever been.
Food & Drinksgreenweddingshoes.com

Al Fresco Dining at Home: Everything You Need for a Backyard Dinner Party

The time is finally here for summer nights outside, drink in hand, and friends all around. Al fresco dining at home is the perfect way to dip your toe back into hosting and gathering — and we are SO ready. You don’t need much to plan a breezy backyard dinner party, but we’re here with the inspiration to get you relaxing and vibing all summer long.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

7 best kitchen knife sets for every budget, from students to professionals

It can be tricky knowing where to start when buying a decent set of kitchen knives. With each size and shape aimed at a different job, buying each one individually can feel a bit overwhelming.By opting for a kitchen knife set instead, you should have peace of mind that you’ll be covered for each and every eventuality.  There are a number of more common knives you’ll find in these sets, including the chef’s knife (sometimes called a cook’s knife, which is your multi-purpose option); Santoku knife (similar to a cook’s knife, but the blade is a little thinner); paring knife...
Cell Phonesknowtechie.com

This app lets you rent people’s pools by the hour

Summer is here in full force, and one of the best places to be during these hot times is by a pool. But not everyone has a pool to relax by in their backyard. Luckily, there’s a new app called Swimply that lets people list and rent their pools out by the hour.
Lifestylemakeuseof.com

3 DIY Arduino Projects to Make Outdoor Play Safer This Summer

Most kids would agree that summer is the best season for outdoor play. When the sun is shining and the birds are singing, gardens and parks can feel like serene places. But do you ever wonder what dangers the outside world could hold?. Of course you do. This offers a...
ShoppingFood Network

The Best July 4th Kitchen Sales to Shop This Weekend

Aside from celebrating with family and friends, hosting a barbecue, or creating a patriotic side dish, 4th of July weekend is the perfect time to shop some of the season's biggest sales. Whether you're looking to spruce up your dining room, revamp your kitchen, or upgrade your grilling area, there's a holiday sale for you.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

GB Operator is an adapter that lets you play Game Boy games on PC

Game preservation is becoming an important conversation as the years go by, with backwards compatibility being treated as an afterthought by some companies. This is especially true when it comes to Nintendo Switch, as Nintendo has taken a different approach to releasing older titles with its underwhelming Nintendo Switch Online service. However, if you’re itching to play some Game Boy games, then the GB Operator adapter by Epilogue might be for you. The GB Operator allows you to play Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance game cartridges on your PC. It is being described as “like a cartridge slot for your computer.”
Home & GardenPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man in Search of His Favorite Flower

Today's joke is about a man who struggled to decide what flower he wanted, but after several months, he finally figured out what he wanted all along. Ben loves flowers. In fact, every week he visits a new florist in his city and buys a different kind of flower to find out which flower looks and smells the best.
Interior DesignRemodelista

10 Easy Pieces: Metal-Base Dining Tables

Add an industrial note to your dining space with these 10 metal-based tables. For more lists of the best dining room furniture see our posts:. N.B.: This story was originally published on December 5, 2007. We have updated the original products with current pricing and specifications and have edited that original list to include new selections.
Seattle, WAseattleite.com

Field to Table Pop-Up Dinner Series Returns to Lumen Field

Started by SE Productions, Field to Table is the first ever dining series to take place on a professional sports field. Field to Table was created to spotlight the best of Seattle’s diverse restaurant culture. The series features the city’s most awarded and talented chefs, including rising stars Kristi Brown of Communion, and Matt Lewis of Where Ya At Matt. Field to Table also proudly supports Big Table in their mission to assist hospitality workers in need.
Restaurantsspoonuniversity.com

Why Themed Dinners Make UCLA's Dining Halls >>>

Whether you’ve moved off the Hill to live in an apartment or were ousted thanks to COVID-19 (lookin’ at you Class of 2020/21) the Bruin dining hall withdrawals are real. One of the things I miss most about residential dining is the deliciously outrageous themed dinners---one of the many things making UCLA dining so incredible. These special meals popped up a couple of times each quarter at all four dining halls. The themes were boundlessly creative; in my two years on the Hill, they included 1920’s Paris, Día de Los Muertos, Harry Potter, Indian Market, K-Pop, Pacific Island Cuisine, Black History Month, Dinner at Nonna’s, Chinese New Year, Avocado Fest, Carnival, “Brunch on Mamma’s Front Porch,” and Garlic Fest.