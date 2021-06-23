RS Max Dining Table Seats 10 People For Dinner, While Letting You Play A 4v4 Foosball Game After

NEWS – Are you an adult who loves LEGOs? Break out your wallet for LEGO Ideas’ latest creation – The Typewriter 21327. This new set is for ages 18+ and includes 2079 pieces. Each of the typewriter’s keys has a printed character on it so there are no stickers to deal with! And when you’re finished, you can insert a piece of paper into the roller and use the keys to “type” out a letter. The typewriter is not a functioning typewriter, but certain elements move to make it appear like a working typewriter. The keys move causing a mechanical arm to strike the fabric spool ribbon. The carriage return moves each time you strike a key and when it comes to the end of the paper, you can push the carriage return back. This wonder of LEGO ingenuity is available July 1, 2021, for $199.99.