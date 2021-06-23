RS Max Dining Table Seats 10 People For Dinner, While Letting You Play A 4v4 Foosball Game After
Dining tables that transform into a pool table, a poker table, and even a tabletop gaming surface. Not to mention, the many accessories out there that turn regular dining tables into a proper table tennis game. The RS Max Dining Table requires no transformation, as it refuses to hide its double identity that allows it to serve as a large dining table and a giant foosball table simultaneously.www.coolthings.com