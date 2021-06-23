Virginia Johnson
General Counsel, Schneider Electric North America at Schneider Electric. Virginia Johnson recently joined Schneider Electric with responsibility for leading a legal department of approximately 50 members throughout the US and providing legal oversight for the business. She brings significant leadership experience and subject matter expertise in the areas of litigation, corporate law, transactional, governance, regulatory and compliance. Johnson joined SE after serving in a variety of roles, most recently Senior Vice President, at Global Atlantic Financial Group.www.bizjournals.com