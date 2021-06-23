Virginia Johnson

Reed Smith LLP issued the following announcement on July 1. Reed Smith is pleased to announce that David Cunningham, one of the leading minds in legal services strategy and innovation over the past 30 years, has been named to a newly created leadership role at the firm, Chief Innovation Officer. He will join the firm on July 1 resident in the Houston office. His arrival comes at a significant time for Reed Smith, as the global firm seeks to transform its operations to accelerate the delivery and performance of legal services for clients and unlock new levels of client value.