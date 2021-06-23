Cancel
Virginia Johnson

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Counsel, Schneider Electric North America at Schneider Electric. Virginia Johnson recently joined Schneider Electric with responsibility for leading a legal department of approximately 50 members throughout the US and providing legal oversight for the business. She brings significant leadership experience and subject matter expertise in the areas of litigation, corporate law, transactional, governance, regulatory and compliance. Johnson joined SE after serving in a variety of roles, most recently Senior Vice President, at Global Atlantic Financial Group.

BusinessWest Virginia Record

STEPTOE & JOHNSON PLLC: Steptoe & Johnson Attorney Sharon O. Flanery Named a Fellow of the West Virginia Bar Foundation

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC issued the following announcement on June 28. Steptoe & Johnson PLLC Member Sharon O. Flanery has been named a 2021 Fellow of the West Virginia Bar Foundation. Foundation Fellows are judges and lawyers whose careers have demonstrated outstanding dedication to the welfare of their communities and honorable service to the legal profession in West Virginia.
Businesswnynewsnow.com

Attorney General Settles Lawsuit With Johnson & Johnson

NEW YORK — Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $230 million to settle an opioid lawsuit from the State of New York. The state attorney general announced the settlement Saturday. The money J&J has to cough up will go toward prevention and treatment of opioid addiction. Johnson & Johnson...
BusinessBBC

Johnson & Johnson to pay $230m to settle opioid claim

US drugs giant Johnson & Johnson is to pay $230m (£165m) to settle claims it fuelled an opioid addiction crisis in New York State. The firm did not admit liability or wrongdoing in settling with the state. The payments remove it from a trial due to begin on Tuesday in...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

VirExit Technologies, Inc. Welcomes Kaushik Srinivasan, CEO, Radiant Health To Advisory Board.

Srinivasan's medical and advisory experience is expected to play a key role in VirExit's soon-to-launch educational, health and wellness portal. RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) has added Kaushik Srinivasan to the Advisory Board. Srinivasan's experience in corporate business, product evaluation, as well as his leadership roles in major health care organizations are a tremendous asset to the VirExit team. Mr. Srinivasan will focus his efforts working with the team on content, product reviews, and our whole health approach. He will assist in populating the SaferPlace Market with curated products focused on wellness, health, and safety.
Businessbakingbusiness.com

Utz Brands hires new general counsel

HANOVER, PA. — Theresa Robbins Shea has been named executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Utz Brands, Inc. She joins the company from hardware wholesaler True Value Co., LLC, where she was assistant general counsel, labor and employment. While at True Value, she was executive sponsor for the inclusion and diversity foundation and True Value Foundation. She also led the company’s internal COVID crisis team. Before that, she was senior counsel at United Airlines, Inc. and an associate at Seyfarth Shaw in Chicago.
Businessbizjournals

Joseph "J.T." Marcum

Corporate Vice President at Cort Business Services Corporation. Joseph “J.T.” Marcum has been promoted to Corporate Vice President at CORT, overseeing Supply Chain, Merchandising, Housewares, and New Business Strategy. Prior to joining CORT as Vice President Business Development in 2019, J.T. spent much of his professional career in senior roles within the transportation, 3rd party logistics, and supply chain industries. He also holds two United States Patents for developing a protective suit used in the nuclear decommissioning and decontamination industry.
Businessbizjournals

People on the Move

Vice President of Operations at McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. EDUCATION: California State University, Fresno / Bachelor of Science, Construction Management. McCarthy Building Companies has elevated Kevin McKay to Vice President of Operations for the Northern Pacific Region's San Jose office. Kevin’s record of excellence with operations has successfully resulted in integrated project approach encompassing preconstruction, design management, and onsite field management. He will be responsible for operations and execution of projects through their life cycle. Kevin is a member of CSU Fresno’s Dept. of Construction Management Industry Advisory Board.
Radnor Township, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Lincoln Financial Group Names Elena French Head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand

RADNOR, PA — Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced that Elena French, senior vice president, has been named head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand. In her new role, French leads the company’s corporate advertising, brand, consumer insights, communications, social media and sponsorships initiatives. She reports to Jamie Ohl, executive vice president, president, Workplace Solutions, head of Operations and Brand.
Businessbizjournals

Chris Perrotti

LogMeIn's former Chief of Staff, Chris Perrotti, will serve as the company's first ever Vice President, Digital Workplace, leading a newly created team. The team will focus on creating an equitable and engaging hybrid working experience at LogMeIn, which has committed to maintaining a remote-centric workforce where employees will be empowered to continue working remotely outside of the traditional office environment. Its mission will be to define the Future of Work at LogMeIn.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Asbury Automotive Appoints Michael Welch As CFO

Automotive retailer Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) has appointed Michael Welch as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective August 9, 2021. Welch has served as the Vice President and Corporate Controller at Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI). Welch did his Bachelor of Business Administration from Oklahoma...
Businessaithority.com

Preciseley Microtechnology Corporation Strengthens Its Executive Leadership Team

Company Continues Investment to Expand its Product Portfolio for 5G Networks, Datacenters, AR/VR and 3D LiDAR-based Sensing Applications. Preciseley Microtechnology Corporation , a global leader in optic MEMS solutions, announced three new additions to its executive management team to support the continued growth of the business. David Somo was appointed...
Businessaithority.com

Clarivate Announces Changes to Executive Leadership Team and Adds Chief Revenue Officer

Clarivate Plc, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced important changes to its senior leadership team and is pleased to welcome two new executives to the company. Steen Lomholt-Thomsen will join on August 2 in the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer and Jaspal (Jas) Chahal joins today as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel. Gordon Samson, currently Clarivate head of APAC, will step into the role of President, IP Group effective immediately. Steve Hartman, General Counsel and Head of Corporate Development, and Jeff Roy, President, IP Group have stepped down to pursue opportunities outside Clarivate.
Houston, TXsetexasrecord.com

REED SMITH LLP: Reed Smith taps David Cunningham to become firm's first Chief Innovation Officer

Reed Smith LLP issued the following announcement on July 1. Reed Smith is pleased to announce that David Cunningham, one of the leading minds in legal services strategy and innovation over the past 30 years, has been named to a newly created leadership role at the firm, Chief Innovation Officer. He will join the firm on July 1 resident in the Houston office. His arrival comes at a significant time for Reed Smith, as the global firm seeks to transform its operations to accelerate the delivery and performance of legal services for clients and unlock new levels of client value.
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Appgate Appoints Ned Miller to Lead Federal Division

Secure access company Appgate has tapped Ned Miller as senior vice president and general manager for the company’s federal division. Miller will direct Appgate’s go-to-market strategies within the federal category, will collaborate with the sales and technical leadership teams, and will interface with the company’s engineering team. He will report directly to Appgate CEO Barry Field.
CollegesWest Virginia Record

STEPTOE & JOHNSON PLLC: Steptoe & Johnson Attorney Michael Flowers Named to West Virginia State University Board of Visitors

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC issued the following announcement on July 2. Steptoe & Johnson PLLC member Michael E. Flowers has been named to the inaugural Board of Visitors for West Virginia State University. Board of Visitors members serve as advocates, advisers, and ambassadors to the university in an effort to maintain and enhance its standing in the region and throughout the nation. Flowers received the appointment based on his professional success as well as his commitment to leadership and service.
West Chester, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

EfficientIP Appoints Norman Girard as New CEO

WEST CHESTER, PA — The board of directors of EfficientIP recently announced that it has named Norman Girard as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective June 28, 2021. He will also become a member of the board of directors. Girard, a customer-focused and energetic business leader, brings more than 20 years of experience in cybersecurity, networking, driving revenue growth, and scaling organizations at an international level; he aims to continue building EfficientIP as a leader in the secure DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) space. He succeeds David Williamson, who has retired.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Appoints Kevin Kane as CEO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) (Nasdaq: CODA) today announced the appointment of Kevin Kane as Chief Executive Officer of its US subsidiary, Coda Octopus Colmek, Inc. based in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Businessbizjournals

Alain Marcuse

As Validity’s first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Marcuse will leverage his 30 years of experience in information technology, cybersecurity and data privacy to elevate Validity’s business infrastructure as the company continues to expand. Marcuse previously built the data privacy consulting practice at RSM US as Director of Security, Privacy and Risk.

