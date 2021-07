Syracuse, N.Y. — An 18-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning after officers found him in a stolen car with a loaded handgun in Syracuse, police said. Anthony Dowdell was arrested after police saw him at about 2:48 a.m. in a car reported stolen from DeWitt, according to a news release issued by the Syracuse Police Department. The officers were patrolling the area near the 100 block of Smith Lane when they saw the stolen car, police said.