Next-Gen One80 Headlamp Combines Full Peripheral Lighting With Adjustable Spot Lighting
We loved the original One80 Headlamp for its unique function, which diffused the light across your 180-degree periphery for better illumination within your immediate vicinity. It offered something different that more popular headlamps didn’t. As great as it is for use within a limited space, though, it proved lacking for those times you wanted to see a bit further into the trail. That’s why, for the next generation of the One80 Headlamp, they combined the 180-degree light with adjustable spot lighting.www.coolthings.com