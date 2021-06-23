Cancel
Next-Gen One80 Headlamp Combines Full Peripheral Lighting With Adjustable Spot Lighting

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe loved the original One80 Headlamp for its unique function, which diffused the light across your 180-degree periphery for better illumination within your immediate vicinity. It offered something different that more popular headlamps didn’t. As great as it is for use within a limited space, though, it proved lacking for those times you wanted to see a bit further into the trail. That’s why, for the next generation of the One80 Headlamp, they combined the 180-degree light with adjustable spot lighting.

TechnologyForConstructionPros.com

Light It Up: Which Light Tower is Right for You?

Light tower technology has come a long way, and the rental market is slowly adopting LED technology over metal halide. And, while LEDs certainly offer several advantages over its traditional counterpart, the rental decision between the two is not always completely transparent. Currently, the general rental business is more often...
Computersphoronix.com

Linux 5.14 Ready With Light Sensor + Human Presence Detection For Newer AMD Laptops

The HID subsystem updates for Linux 5.14 continue improving consumer device support from newer AMD Ryzen laptops to multi-touch improvements. As covered recently, AMD posted their first big set of updates to the AMD-SFH Linux driver for "next-gen" support, their first sizable update since the Sensor Fusion Hub driver was mainlined at the end of 2020 for hooking up the sensor functionality on these laptops. That new support amounts to bringing up now previous generation Renoir (Ryzen 4000 series) laptop coverage and recently launched Cezanne (Ryzen 5000) series support.
Gadget Flow

iRobot Roomba i7 smart Wi-Fi robot vacuum has a powerful premium 3-stage cleaning system

Get powerful performance and suction with the iRobot Roomba i7 smart Wi-Fi robot vacuum. With its premium 3-stage cleaning system, it can tackle caked-on dirt and impossible messes. And, with 10 times the powerlifting suction, this is a robot you can count on. What’s more, with vSLAM navigation, the i7 learns your home’s floorplan and creates personal Smart Maps, which allow it to clean and navigate in neat rows. When it runs low on battery, it returns to its charging station to power up, then continues the job. Moreover, with Alexa and Google Home voice commands, clean floors are just a request away. Furthermore, the Smart Mapping feature keeps you in control since it lets you decide when and where the robot cleans. Finally, the iRobot Roomba i7 even learns your schedule and suggests cleaning schedules that fit into your routine.
Electronicscoolthings.com

Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam Boasts Best-In-Class Image Quality

Remember a few months ago when it was impossible to find a half-decent webcam because everyone was upgrading theirs to look good during Zoom video calls? Yeah… that was annoying. Fortunately, that time has mostly passed and you can now get a good webcam if you need one. Even better, we’re increasingly seeing new releases with high-end features that allow you to do so much more with your webcam. The Dell UltraSharp Webcam is another model in that growing list.
GeekyGadgets

Biscuit upgradable ceramic iPhone wireless charger

Chargers and cables have become an environmental problem since the introduction of the smartphone just over 10 years ago, to the point where Apple no longer includes power supplies in their packaging for their latest iPhone devices. One solution to help reduce the need to upgrade and dispose of older charges is Biscuit a zirconia ceramic, upgradable wireless charger that can be upgraded to “endure generations of technology”.
Cell Phonesnashvillechatterclass.com

Samsung Galaxy A03s (SM-A037F) Gets Certified by Bluetooth SIG Ahead of Launch

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy A03s with model number SM-A037F_DS has appeared on Bluetooth SIG certification. Samsung has a bunch of products in the works. Some of them are – Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A03s, and a new smartwatch. Today, we have spotted the Samsung Galaxy A03s smartphone on the Bluetooth SIG certification.
Gadget Flow

SUPER73-ZX aluminum eBike features a light aluminum alloy frame and a removable battery

Hit the road with power and comfort when you have the SUPER73-ZX aluminum eBike. It boasts an aircraft-grade 6061 aluminum alloy frame that’s lighter and more durable than steel. What’s more, this electric bike is resistant to rust and corrosion. And the cutting-edge 615 Wh removable battery and motor give you 80+ kilometers of range. Best of all, it’s street legal with several riding modes. Additionally, the new ZX seat keeps you more comfortable. Moreover, with a 79 cm seat height and adjustable handlebars, this aluminum eBike accommodates a range of users. Furthermore, with its 10-speed Shimano Zee rear derailleur, you can gear with riding modes and speed levels. So you can adapt your pedaling style to almost any kind of terrain and comfort. Additionally, connectivity with the Super73 app allows you to manage your bike easily. And the turn-by-turn navigation system makes getting to your destination easy.
Computerswccftech.com

Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN Graphics Card Disassembled, 26 Phase PCB Design & Insane Cooling System Revealed

Colorful unveiled its flagship graphics card, the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN, a few weeks ago and the first samples have already been delivered to select reviewers. The RTX 3090 KUDAN is the most expensive Ampere gaming graphics card ever made with a retail price of $4999.99 US and it also boasts the most insane design out of all custom variants in the market.
Electronicscanonrumors.com

Stock Notice: Refurbished Canon RF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM $879

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. The Canon USA store has stock of refurbished Canon RF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM lenses...
Electronicstheradar.com

Best thermal monocular

A thermal monocular enables you to capture vivid thermal images, even at unbelievably long distances and in dark conditions. These nifty devices translate heat signatures given off by animals, people, or cars into images so you can keep up with your surroundings. As such, a thermal monocular is an important gadget for home security, birdwatchers, hikers, hunters, or even search and rescue teams. Wondering which one is right for you? Here are a few of our favorite options.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Minipol: Smart analog microsynth plugin by Karanyi Sounds

Karanyi Sounds has released a new virtual analog synthesizer that is designed to be fun and get your creative juices going with a unique Smart Random feature. With a quality sound engine, straightforward design, and intuitive workflow, the Minipol synth lets you recreate classic analog keys, chunky 80s basses, kick-ass house stabs, or design massive soundscapes, modern plucks, or analog effects in no time.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Suspension System Gaming Headsets

The Logitech G335 wired gaming headset is a comfort-focused accessory for gamers who are in need of a way to enjoy extended sessions without having to deal with fatigue. The headset weighs in at 240-grams and is inherently comfortable thanks to the built-in suspension system that distributes weigh evenly over the top of the head as it relieves pressure points. The wired design of the headset will also allow it to be used with wide range of systems instead of only being compatible with wirelessly enabled ones.
Electronicsanandtech.com

AT Deals: EVGA 650 GQ Power Supply at New Low of $44

Power supplies are one of the most affordable components when it comes to PC building right now. While parts like SSDs are rarely discounted, others like GPUs are hard to even find in stock. Today, we've found a notable offer on EVGA's 650 GQ power supply. The recommended price for...
EconomyThe Spokesman-Review

The Full Suburban: Of personal assistants and colored light bulbs

Logan attended a seminar recently where he learned all about ways to be an effective small-business owner. He returned home with a spring in his step and his head full of ideas for his dental practice. “One of the speakers suggested that a small-business owner could benefit from having a...
Electronicscanonrumors.com

Firmware: Canon Cinema EOS C70 v1.0.1.1

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. As promised, Canon has released a firmware update for the Cinema EOS C70. This is...
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

WiSE: STM’s Bluetooth LE sensor IDE

WiSE Studio is STMicroelectronics’ free integrated development environment (IDE) for its BlueNRG range of Bluetooth SoCs. “Featuring a user-friendly and customisable development environment with ready-to-build examples, the new IDE helps both expert and inexperienced users jump-start their projects,” according to the company. “Using WiSE Studio to learn, explore, and build applications and prototypes, developers can take advantage of the Bluetooth LE 5.2 features available in devices such BlueNRG-LP.”
Electronicstechbargains.com

Fujifilm X-T30 Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ XF18-55mm & Accessories $1199

Adorama has the Fujifilm X-T30 Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ XF18-55mm & Accessories (Charcoal Silver) for a low $1199.00 Free Shipping. This normally retails for $1299, so you're saving $100 off with this deal. This Value Bundle comes with a Fujifilm X-T30, SanDisk Extreme Memory Card, Slinger Shoulder Bag, ProOptic Cleaning...
Computerseteknix.com

Windows 11 to Feature Dynamic Refresh Rate Technology

Although there is clearly something of an issue in terms of compatibility for some users, it’s hard to deny that Windows 11 seems to bring a lot of interesting, and dare I say exciting, new features to the operating system table. Following a report via TechPowerUp, however, while this is perhaps not the most thrilling on the surface, it has been confirmed that Windows 11 will introduce a new dynamic refresh rate technology that, in the easiest terms possible, will look to try and save you some cash on the electric bill.