Jayson Tatum missed out on making one of the league’s three All-NBA teams, despite have the best season of his young career. Unsurprisingly, he feels like he was snubbed. The Boston Celtics forward posted career highs in points per game (26.4), assists per game (4.3) and rebounds per game (7.4), but ultimately was left out of the elite group by media voters. He clearly took a leap forward as an individual, but didn’t meet the parameters in the eyes of many to be dubbed a top-15 player in the NBA this season.