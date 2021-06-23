Live Shopping on Facebook Helps Brands Connect to Consumers

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. The S&P notched another record high on the back of the June jobs report, showing that the labor market added 850,000 payrolls for the month. That was a nice upside surprise against an expectation of about 706,000 jobs added. Wages were up 0.3 percent for the month, in line with expectations. The unemployment rate nudged up to 5.9 percent. About 70 percent of the jobs lost during the pandemic have now returned, with a little less than seven million left to go. The Congressional Budget Office predicted this week the U.S. will hit pre-COVID levels of employment by this time next year as it doubled its previous growth forecast for the year. The nonpartisan CBO now estimates GDP growth of 7.4 percent for 2021, thanks to the unprecedented levels of government stimulus that are helping the economy recover faster than anyone predicted. The CBO also hiked its inflation and deficit forecasts for the year.