Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Live Shopping on Facebook Helps Brands Connect to Consumers

cheddar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook is taking the online shopping experience to a new level. The company is holding 'Live Shopping Fridays,' where each week, three brands will host live shopping experiences. Consumers can engage with some of their favorite brands, watch demos, and learn from experts. Facebook's Yulie Kwon Kim and CEO and founder of Alleyoop, Leila Kahani, joins us to talk about the new experience.

cheddar.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Shopping#Alleyoop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
Related
Internetmartechseries.com

Killi Allows Consumers to Reclaim Facebook Data

Killi enables consumers to determine if they were part of the 533m Facebook data breach in April and place this data back under their control. Killi Ltd., a supplier of compliant consumer data, introduces Facebook Unveil, a complimentary service to allow consumers to determine if their data was part of Facebooks 533 million data breach in April, view the data that was exposed, and put this data back under their control should they choose.
Internetcheddar.com

The Week's Top Stories: June Jobs, Facebook Wins Big & Virgin Takes Off

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. The S&P notched another record high on the back of the June jobs report, showing that the labor market added 850,000 payrolls for the month. That was a nice upside surprise against an expectation of about 706,000 jobs added. Wages were up 0.3 percent for the month, in line with expectations. The unemployment rate nudged up to 5.9 percent. About 70 percent of the jobs lost during the pandemic have now returned, with a little less than seven million left to go. The Congressional Budget Office predicted this week the U.S. will hit pre-COVID levels of employment by this time next year as it doubled its previous growth forecast for the year. The nonpartisan CBO now estimates GDP growth of 7.4 percent for 2021, thanks to the unprecedented levels of government stimulus that are helping the economy recover faster than anyone predicted. The CBO also hiked its inflation and deficit forecasts for the year.
Aerospace & Defensecheddar.com

Space Company Astra Makes Public Debut, Looks to Boost Rocket Production

Rocket maker Astra is soaring in its public debut via a SPAC merger on the Nasdaq, the first space launch company to be traded on the marketplace. Founder and CEO Chris Kemp told Cheddar the company’s goal is to help improve life on Earth from space. Going public, he noted, will position the company to begin scaling up both rocket production and launches. "It's a very supply-constrained market," Kemp said. "There are far more companies trying to get things into space than companies that are offering the ability to get into space."
Sciencecheddar.com

Integral Ad Science Rides Wave of Digital Advertising to Nasdaq

Integral Ad Science, a platform ensuring that ads are viewable by real people in safe and suitable environments, rode its recent momentum to a listing on the Nasdaq. Lisa Utzschneider, CEO at Integral Ad Science, explains why now was the right time to take the company public.
MarketsFood Navigator

Investing in the Future of Food: SnackMagic's Snack Drop offers inexpensive sampling, data analytics to help emerging brands test innovations, understand consumers

For a fraction of the price and hassle of in-person sampling or focus groups, the new product discovery and data analytics platform Snack Drop allows emerging brands to offer goods directly to consumers in exchange for honest feedback and detailed information about distribution, customer demographics and the competitive landscape. For...
Economycheddar.com

'Bobbie' Creates New Opportunity for Moms to Invest

One company wants to encourage more mothers to become investors. 'Bobbie' is an organic baby formula company that's giving families a healthier option when it comes to feeding. The company's success is due to the fact that more women want safer and cleaner ingredients in their baby's formula. Now, 'Bobbie' is launching a new initiative called 'MotherLode' that's giving women an opportunity to invest in the company. 'Bobbie' CEO and co-founder Laura Modi joins us to talk about the opportunity.
Businesscheddar.com

Online Advertising Company Taboola Goes Public on the Nasdaq

Online advertising company Taboola made its Nasdaq debut via a SPAC merger. Founder and CEO Adam Singolda joined Cheddar to discuss the numerous partnerships the company has established aiding in the decision to go public. He noted that Taboola will invest $100 million in research and development annually in an effort to remain competitive with other ad giants like Facebook and Google.
Retailbakingbusiness.com

Consumers pay a premium for branded breads

As consumers indulge in great-tasting and healthy breads, they are showing loyalty to branded products rather than store brands and are willing to pay a higher price for them. It’s a change from the economic downturn 13 years ago when the economic pain was more widespread. “During the Great Recession...
Marketsaithority.com

Native.AI Launches New Consumer Intelligence Platform to Help F&B and CPG Brands Create Products that Customers Love

Fast-Growing Startup Secures Strategic Multi-Million Pre-Seed Investments from Executives at Blue Apron, Kellogg’s, USDA and others. Native.AI, a real-time market and consumer intelligence provider, announced a new platform for Food & Beverage (F&B) and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies that enables brands to uncover, analyze and act on customer feedback to improve product offerings. The company also announced $1.75mm of strategic pre-seed funding from current and former leaders at several top companies and government agencies including Blue Apron, The Kellogg Company, USDA and more.
Environmentkamcity.com

Leading Consumer Brands Unveil Breakthrough Recycled Bottles

The promise of endlessly recycled PET plastic has moved a step closer after an industry consortium made up of biotech company Carbios, and manufacturers L’Oréal, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe, announced the successful production of the world’s first food-grade PET plastic bottles produced entirely from enzymatically recycled plastic.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

When Brands Consume

Neda Daneshzadeh has built a career on her passion for consumer brands. As the co-founder of one of the only investment firms founded solely by women, she and her team at Prelude Growth Partners are laser-focused on founders of brands with a ‘new modern consumer’ in mind, one who she says is unmistakably driving the sector’s growth.
Computersstereophile.com

Help connecting components

Help! I’d love it if anyone can tell me how to connect the following: MC152 amp to an MA5300 (integrated amp being used as a pre-amp) keeping in mind that I have a Cambridge Audio Minx X201 sub which is currently connected to the 5300 and a MEN220 on the way.
Businessmediapost.com

Why The World's Greatest Brands Are Helping Consumers Build Their Own

Of the many uplifting -- and sometimes surprising -- trends revealed in this year's Cannes Lions winners, one of the most telling is how the branding industry turned itself inside out and instead of solving the problem of promoting its own names to consumers, sought to help consumers brand and/or rebrand themselves.
Economymediapost.com

Edelman Trust Barometer Reveals Even Higher Bar For Consumer Brand Expectations

A special edition of the Edelman Trust Barometer created for and released during this week's Cannes Lions festival reveals consumer trust in brands is becoming more crucial to every fact of their lives, including ones not traditionally associated with brand attributes. The study, which was fielded among 1,400 consumers in …
Retailchainstoreage.com

Survey: Consumers focus on value for price, not brand discounts

Retailers should prioritize offering everyday value over brand-focused discounts, according to a new survey. Results from a survey of more than 500 U.S. consumers from retail marketing technology provider Bluecore indicates that a leading 57% of respondents say price has the greatest impact on their purchase decisions. Following price in a distant second place is recommendation (20%), trailed by necessity (16%) and brand (7%).
HealthPosted by
extratv

Innovative New Storytelling Tool Helps Connect Patients with Living Donors

Live and Let Live is a new platform for patients in need of an organ transplant. The storytelling tool, from Montefiore-Einstein Health System, allows patients to input their personal information and photographs to create a deeply personal film about their life to share with friends and family and on social media. The films will also be shared on liveandletlive.com.
Small Businessmediapost.com

Buy Small Fry: Consumers Turn To Mom & Pop Brands During Pandemic

It sounds counterintuitive given all the shuttered retail storefront in cities, but consumers were drawn to small businesses during the global health crisis, according to Small Businesses & The Pandemic, a global study from Sendinblue, conducted by CITE Research. In fact, 44% have been purchasing more from small brands than...