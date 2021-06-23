Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Peacock Lands On Amazon Fire TV & Fire Tablets

By Nellie Andreeva
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago

NBCUniversal and Amazon just announced that Peacock will launch on Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets in the U.S. starting Thursday. The Peacock app will bring thousands of hours of on-demand movies and shows, as well as live news and sports programming, to Fire TV and Fire tablet customers nationwide. I hear the announcement, which was teased on social media yesterday, is part of a larger partnership between Amazon and NBCU, with more announcements coming soon.

deadline.com
Community Policy
Deadline

Deadline

15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Alexa
Person
Lester Holt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#Tv Apps#Roku Tv#Peacock Lands On#Nbcuniversal#Peacock To Fire Tv#Bravo#Nbc News#Nbc Sports#Fire Tv#Content Distribution#Hispanic#Peacock Original#Girls5eva#The Office#Modern Family#Real Housewives#Matrix#The Alexa Voice Remote#Summerslam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Amazon
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Technologychromeunboxed.com

Google sends out free Chromecast w/Google TV emails to YouTube TV subscribers

If you’re a “loyal” YouTube TV subscriber, now would be a good time to scour through the Promotions tab in your primary Gmail account. I myself have yet to go all-in with YouTube TV but we were tipped to the promotion by a lucky user on Twitter who received the promotional email just this afternoon. As you can see in the screenshot below, users who receive the email are entitled to the latest Chromecast with Google TV at no charge from the Google Store.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K on sale at several Canadian retailers

Several Canadian retailers are selling the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $54.99, a savings of 20 percent off the device’s regular price of $69.99. The device features full content control via the included Alexa Voice Remote and delivers 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps. Content can be...
NFLCNET

YouTube TV review: The best premium live TV streaming service

You've probably heard the saying, "change is the only constant." It refers to life itself, but it could apply to live TV streaming services too. Prices at the high-end have been vacillating so much in the past 12 months, for example, that it has caused CNET's Editor's Choice to change twice. For a brief period in 2020 the cheaper Hulu Plus Live TV snatched the title from YouTube TV. Inevitably though, Hulu raised its price to match YouTube TV's ($65) making Google's service our favorite higher-end TV service for cord cutters once again. The reason why it's so good? YouTube TV has the most channels, the best features, and even offers the option of 4K streaming, just in time for the Olympics!
ElectronicsT3.com

Vizio P-Series Quantum X (P65QX-H1) Review: A Solid 4K Performer

VIZIO P-Series Quantum X... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The good news about the best TVs, aside from the fact that they deliver sharper pictures every year, is that shoppers have a lot of very solid models to choose from. But that presents something of a problem for the 65-inch Vizio P-Series Quantum X. While it delivers a respectable picture and list of 4K features, it is pressed on the one hand by much less expensive models and on the other by OLED TVs that have been coming down in price. So, while the Vizio P-Series Quantum X has no serious weaknesses, it also no particular skills to distinguish itself from the rest of the field.
TV ShowsScreenrant.com

Apple TV App: How To Link Streaming Services On iPhone

The Apple TV app is a powerful tool for connecting multiple streaming apps in one spot — but getting started with linking those other services can be a challenge. With the tips outlined below, users can get their apps linked in no time at all and make the most out of Apple TV like never before.
ElectronicsTechHive

The Nvidia Shield TV suddenly has the best menu for streaming

After years of waiting, I’ve landed on the the ideal menu system for streaming, one that helps you find new things to watch without overcomplicating the basic task of launching apps. And it’s landed in the unlikeliest of places: the Nvidia Shield TV, a $150-and-up streaming player that runs on Google’s Android TV platform and mainly appeals to tech enthusiasts.
Behind Viral Videoshometheaterreview.com

YouTube TV to Roll Out Surround Sound, 4K

As the streaming wars intensify with brands rolling out hours and hours of new content each month, YouTube on Monday announced that it would offer Dolby 5.1 surround sound and 4K playback as part of its YouTube TV service. The super-HD video option, which is being called “4K Plus,” comes...
Technologymediapost.com

Roku, Amazon Dominate As Apple TV Rounds Third

We hear a lot about Roku and Amazon running neck and neck as the leaders in streaming video distribution -- each with around a 35% market share. A recent estimate from Parks Associates says Apple TV is in third place -- at a 12% share. Google Chromecast is next at 8%.
Entertainmentimore.com

Movie streamer ScreenPix has been added to Apple TV Channels

Movie streaming service ScreenPix is now available via Apple TV Channels. There's a free trial that lasts for a week with a $2.99 monthly fee getting you access to a ton of movies after that. Movie fans can now watch streamer ScreenPix via Apple TV Channels for the first time....
Electronics9to5Google

Walmart’s 4K Android TV box supports HDR, but not Dolby Vision

Android TV has a new budget champion in the incredibly affordable $30 Walmart “onn” box, but details on what HDR formats the device supports have been unknown to date. Now, we’ve got answers. The listing for Walmart’s Android TV box touts 4K support but is absent of any mention of...
NFLthestreamable.com

What 4K Content is Actually Available on YouTube TV?

Yesterday, YouTube TV launched their new 4K Plus add-on, which includes 4K streaming, the ability to download shows offline on your mobile device, and watch unlimited simultaneous streams in your home. The new add-on costs $19.99 a month, but will be discounted to $9.99 a month for your first year (after a 30-Day Free Trial).
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
GeekyGadgets

YouTube TV now supports 4K streaming

YouTube TV has been around for more than four years, but it’s been missing something. The ability to stream in 4K. YouTube committed to fixing this earlier this year, and now the company is doing just that. As of now, YouTube TV will have a new add-on called “4K Plus.” This will enable 4K streaming, if you have a compatible TV and streaming device. The 4K Plus add-on also lets you download recordings from your DVR to a phone or tablet, a feature that should be pretty useful when traveling.