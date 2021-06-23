Peacock Lands On Amazon Fire TV & Fire Tablets
NBCUniversal and Amazon just announced that Peacock will launch on Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets in the U.S. starting Thursday. The Peacock app will bring thousands of hours of on-demand movies and shows, as well as live news and sports programming, to Fire TV and Fire tablet customers nationwide. I hear the announcement, which was teased on social media yesterday, is part of a larger partnership between Amazon and NBCU, with more announcements coming soon.deadline.com