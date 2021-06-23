Cancel
Marco Island, FL

Person spotted lurking around Marco Island neighborhood

By Kyra Shportun
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. – Marco Island police are investigating a person that was spotted prowling around a neighborhood at night near Tommie Barfield Elementary School.

The person was caught on video on two different occasions last week and ran from the area when confronted by a homeowner.

Officers said evidence has been collected and the investigation is ongoing.

The last day of school for students at Tommie Barfield Elementary School was June 2.

Anyone with information regarding any suspicious incidents in the last week is asked to contact the Marco Island Police Department.

