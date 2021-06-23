KUMC employee faces 2 years in prison for embezzling over $556K

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former employee at KUMC has been sentenced to two years in prison for embezzling over $556,000 from the medical school. Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard says Michael Tae Kim Ahlers, 50, of Lenexa, has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing over $556,000 from the University of Kansas Medical Center, his former employer, as well as from the KUMC Research Institute and from KU Endowment.