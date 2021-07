LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Parks is looking for lifeguards as more people start heading to the pools this summer. According to Louisville Metro Parks Aquatics Supervisor Keith Smith, the department is looking to hire six to 10 more lifeguards this summer to ensure they have enough staff to avoid closing the pools. This past weekend, Algonquin pool was closed unexpectedly when lifeguards called out without anyone available to replace them, Smith said.