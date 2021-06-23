Cancel
Port Elgin Farmers Market offers fresh air and good deals

By Frances Learment
wiartonecho.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith masks, social distancing and careful crowd counts, the second Port Elgin Farmers Market of the season drew at estimated 500 people June 23 to downtown Port Elgin. There was a festive air at Coulter Parkette as shoppers/browsers made their way up and down one-way aisles marked with saw horses to safely check out the booths that featured an eclectic mix of goods – jewellery, baked goods, tie dye clothing, holistic potions, wooden furniture, frozen pizzas, ice cream and more.

