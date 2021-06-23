Port Elgin Farmers Market offers fresh air and good deals

Tuesdays in the summer just got a lot more special. There is a new, local farmers’ market that is more than just a quick stop for veggies. It can be an entire evening out. After 10-years in the community, Elm Street Bakery, located at 72 Elm St., is expanding a bit by offering a weekly farmers’ market. The market is open every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. It first started in May. Partnering with four local farms, it offers an evolving selection of fresh produce – and some extra ingredients that can turn the produce into dinner – while it also offers fresh bread, fresh-cut flowers, live music and other vendors to shop at. The market takes place in the back parking lot behind the restaurant, which is also open at that time. The cocktail shack behind the bakery is also open selling adult beverages.