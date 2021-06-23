Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Villages, FL

UF Health announces new chief operating officer for Central Florida division

By James Combs
lakeandsumterstyle.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeather Bentley Long, M.S.N., has been named chief operating officer for University of Florida Health Central Florida. “It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to join a world-class academic health system that is respected as a leader in medicine and research, both nationally and in our state,” said Long. “I call Central Florida home and I am committed to ensuring that we identify new strategies to improve patient care and continue to deliver on our promise of improving the health and quality of life of the individuals and communities we serve in the region.”

www.lakeandsumterstyle.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
City
University, FL
City
The Villages, FL
Leesburg, FL
Government
The Villages, FL
Government
City
Altamonte Springs, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Chief Operating Officer#Shands#Webster University#Adventhealth#Modern Healthcare#Healthcare Award#Kids House Of Seminole#The Uf Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Attorney General Merrick Garland suspends federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered a temporary stop Thursday to scheduling further federal executions. In a memo to senior officials, he said serious concerns have arisen about the arbitrariness of capital punishment, its disparate impact on people of color, and "the troubling number of exonerations" in death penalty cases. "The...