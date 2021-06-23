UF Health announces new chief operating officer for Central Florida division

Heather Bentley Long, M.S.N., has been named chief operating officer for University of Florida Health Central Florida. “It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to join a world-class academic health system that is respected as a leader in medicine and research, both nationally and in our state,” said Long. “I call Central Florida home and I am committed to ensuring that we identify new strategies to improve patient care and continue to deliver on our promise of improving the health and quality of life of the individuals and communities we serve in the region.”