Pittsburgh, PA

Baseball field named for fallen officer gets repairs after Channel 11 report

By Liz Kilmer, WPXI-TV
 8 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A baseball field named for a fallen officer received repairs following a Channel 11 News report.

Earlier this month, we reported that local teams and leagues were accusing the City of Pittsburgh of neglecting the Officer Eric Kelly Memorial Field, located in Stanton Heights and named in honor of an officer who was killed in the neighborhood back in 2009.

Some complaints dated back to 2018, with coaches claiming the field was “unplayable.”

But in recent days, the field received laser grading.

“I’m happy we’re able to get back out here!” said Gregory Allen, a parent and coach with the 14th Ward Youth Baseball Association.

City officials claim more improvements are forthcoming. A sign outside of the field says dugout improvements are “coming soon.”

A city spokesperson said they are right now waiting on parts and contractor availability.

Pittsburgh, PA
