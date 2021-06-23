Cancel
Homeless

Lucan Biddulph adopts Middlesex Community Safety and Well-Being Plan

By Scott Nixon
wiartonecho.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUCAN BIDDULPH – Members of council formally adopted the Middlesex Community Safety and Well-Being Plan at their June 15 meeting. Middlesex consultant Jennifer Kirkham last week presented the document that was more than a year in the making. The document is a shared five –year plan including all the municipalities in Middlesex County. In addition to the municipalities, many agencies were involved in developing the plan, Kirkham said.

