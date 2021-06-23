Lucan Biddulph adopts Middlesex Community Safety and Well-Being Plan

The Expanded Learning Opportunities (ELO) Grant provides local educational agencies (LEAs) the opportunity to provide supplemental instruction and support to students, including those identified as needing academic, social-emotional, and other supports, including the provision of meals and snacks. In order for LEAs to utilize ELO Grant funds, they must apply it toward seven supplemental and support strategies. LEAs shall expend ELO Grant funds only for any of the following seven supplemental and support strategies: extending instructional learning time, accelerating progress to close learning gaps, integrated pupil supports, community learning hubs, supports for credit deficient pupils, additional academic services, and training for school staff. LEAs are not required to implement each supplemental instruction and support strategy; rather LEAs are to work collaboratively with their community partners to identify the supplemental instruction and support strategies that will be implemented. LEAs are encouraged to engage, plan, and collaborate on program operation with community partners and expanded learning programs, and leverage existing behavioral health partnerships and Medi-Cal billing options, in the design and implementation of services.