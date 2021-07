Join the fun and experience America’s game as it was played in 1864. The Knoxville Holstons take on the Nashville Maroons, July 17, 11:00 a.m., and the Emmett Machinists of Knoxville will play the Nashville Maroons at 2:00 p.m.! Don’t forget your lawn chair and umbrella for shade! This free public event is enjoying its 8th season and Historic Ramsey House, 2416 Thorn Grove Pike, is proud to be a part of this historic reenactment. Teams play by 1864 rules, wear period uniforms and local teams bear the names of actual teams that played in Knoxville during that time. For more information on the Tennessee Vintage Base Ball Association, visit http://tennesseevintagebaseball.com.