Criptonite Asset Management And US-Based Wave Financial Announce Strategic Partnership

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCriptonite AM, an innovative Swiss wealth management company, announced its strategic partnership with Wave Financial (Wave), a SEC regulated digital asset investment manager founded in 2018 with over $500 million in assets under management. The partnership will bring together the experience of traditional Swiss wealth management and the technology focus of one of the top five largest SEC regulated digital asset managers in the United States.

aithority.com
