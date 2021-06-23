Bernardo Karate and Cardio Kickboxing unveiling new Grand Bend location

Karate is one of five new sports for the 2020 Olympics. It's broken into two disciplines: Kata is non-contact and is judged. Kumite is sparring, which is scored. The Kata is a demonstration of karate forms in which the athlete engages a virtual opponent with a series of offensive and defensive moves. The athlete can choose from 102 different katas recognized by the World Karate Federation. Speed, strength, balance, power and rhythm are all taken into account by the judges, along with the clarity and force of their movements, according to the Tokyo organizing committee. Technical performance is weighted higher than athleticism. Focus and concentration must also be demonstrated.