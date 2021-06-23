Bernardo Karate and Cardio Kickboxing unveiling new Grand Bend location
GRAND BEND – Bernardo Karate and Cardio Kickboxing is unveiling not only its new location on July 3, but also celebrating 20 years in Grand Bend. Exeter’s Russ Finkbeiner, who has owned the karate and kickboxing school for the last five years, is holding an open house at its new location at 48 Ontario St. N. in Grand Bend, across the street from Tim Hortons. The open house takes place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 3, and Finkbeiner invites those interested to drop in, ask questions and learn about what is offered. Draws for free memberships will also be held.www.wiartonecho.com