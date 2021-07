Myrtle Creek Police are trying to find a missing person. Detective Kevin Taggart said on Monday it was reported that Hannah Gerlach failed to show up for work that morning. Taggart said this is unusual behavior, according to her co-workers. Gerlach was last seen on Sunday at 12:15 p.m. She is driving a 2007 Lexus SUV with Oregon license plate 600GLK. Taggart said Gerlach had spoken to co-workers about going hiking, but no specific area was mentioned.