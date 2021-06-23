Hastings school district preps for budget review

The Hastings Area School System Board of Education will meet Monday, June 28, to consider and approve the district's 2020-21 and 2021-22 budgets. The finance committee will start the public hearing at 5:30 p.m. by reviewing both budgets. At 6:45 p.m., Assistant Superintendent of Operations Tim Berlin will offer a presentation on the 2021-22 budget. The final steps will begin at 7 p.m. when the budgets go to the board of education for approval.