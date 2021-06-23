Saint-Dominique-Savio students create mural inspired by Franco-Ontarian flag
A trio of students and their teacher spent the better part of two years completing a mural in the senior wing at École Catholique Saint-Dominique-Savio in Owen Sound. With the guidance and assistance of project leader and art teacher Éloïse Guindon, Grade 12 students Spencer Stobbe, Emily Matheson and Elaina Gunn stayed after school a couple hours twice a week for about a year-and-a-half to complete the mural.www.wiartonecho.com