Saint-Dominique-Savio students create mural inspired by Franco-Ontarian flag

By Denis Langlois
wiartonecho.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trio of students and their teacher spent the better part of two years completing a mural in the senior wing at École Catholique Saint-Dominique-Savio in Owen Sound. With the guidance and assistance of project leader and art teacher Éloïse Guindon, Grade 12 students Spencer Stobbe, Emily Matheson and Elaina Gunn stayed after school a couple hours twice a week for about a year-and-a-half to complete the mural.

www.wiartonecho.com
