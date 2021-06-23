Saint-Dominique-Savio students create mural inspired by Franco-Ontarian flag

Public art is just beginning to get the attention it deserves in Falls Church, a sign to me that the City is maturing in its two-decades-long effort to redevelop. While it is a well-known fact — supported by a great deal of data — that public art is an important component of economic development, other needs in the City have long been the focus of attention. Central to that focus have been our public schools, the renovation of City Hall and the Mary Styles Library, expanding and maintaining parks and, only lately, affordable housing.