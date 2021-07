Sales tax revenue continues to rise for all of Rusk County with every reporting town in the black for May with no signs that the upward climb is stopping. Tatum sales tax payments still showed more than 40% growth for the second month in a row, coming in at $26,306 over $18,540 reported last year, representing a 41.88% increase in revenue. This drastic increase is the highest within the county. The city’s year-to-date payment climbed to $163,723 for a 9.48% increase from last year’s $149,536.