Victoria, TX

Things That Only a Victorian Would Understand

By jpinthemorning
Q92
Q92
 9 days ago
One thing love to do is relive Victoria Nostalgia. I keep seeing articles showcasing things you hear in Texas that only Texans would understand. Which are great articles, but I thought why not make this story more local? I mean stuff that only that Victorians understand. I mean the telephone number 575-2311 means absolutely nothing to anyone except a Victorian. Where was/is 'under the hill'? What about an actual person getting into a fight with a mechanical gorilla? If you are from Victoria you get all three of these references. Take a trip down memory lane and check out some great references that only Victorians will understand. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY.

Q92

Q92

Victoria, TX
Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Victoria, TX
Q92

Where Would Your Favorite Cartoon Character Hang Out in Victoria?

What would life be without cartoons? We all grew up watching them, and some of us cool kids still do. Where would we be without the bickering of Dexter and Deedee; fighting to get his sister out of his way too scientific place in the house that doesn't look nearly big enough for a massive laboratory like his; or the everyday shenanigans of Peter Griffin who just can't seem to go a single day without getting into trouble or causing some sort of scene?
Victoria, TX
Q92

Victoria Says Goodbye to Almost 25 Eateries

There one thing Victoria has that is not up for debate, and that is: We Got Good Eats! We have tons of places to go and pick up some delicious lunch. So whether you want a gigantic jam-packed burrito or some fresh hand-rolled sushi, you can find a variety of goods here in the Crossroads.
Victoria, TX
Q92

Main Street Program is a Main Street America Affiliate

I have always believed that downtown Victoria is really underappreciated. Not only do we have one of the most beautiful Texas courthouses, but a lot of building facades have also kept their original look. Which gives downtown Victoria a truly nostalgic feel. I would like to send a shout-out to The Victoria Main Street Program for doing a fabulous job with downtown revitalization and promotions and others have taken notice as well.
KidsEsquire

27 Things '60s Kids Did That Would Horrify Us Now

It's pretty much a miracle that any of us survived childhood in the 1960s! Parents exposed kids to secondhand smoke and let them run wild in the streets. Sugar was in everything and hazards lurked everywhere. Given today's hands-on style of parenting, it's hard to believe some of the things that were "normal" for kids in the '60s.
Family Relationships1051thebounce.com

There Are Some Things Only a Dad Can Teach Us!

More often than not, Father really does know best!. Not only can Dad provide a sense of safety and stability, but he can also guide them through important life challenges just by being a loving role model. Children watch what their dads do every day. They see how he acts...
Victoria, TX
Q92

Bird Is the Word in Victoria as Birding Observation Deck Opens

It's no surprise to birding experts that SouthTexas and the Crossroads, in particular, is a HOT SPOT for all things 'birding'. Our weather, topography, and our location to the coast and coastal plains make our community a perfect environment for birds to flourish. Outside of possibly the black grackles that...
Music
Pitchfork

To Enjoy Is the Only Thing

Tori Zeitsch’s music aches with loss. The threadbare folk the Melbourne-based singer and songwriter makes as Maple Glider is skeletal in the most literal sense—absent of flesh, only intermittently lively, spare by necessity rather than choice. Her debut album, To Enjoy Is the Only Thing, conveys the hollow ache of being alone, the way loss wastes away at one’s very being. Early on in the record, she sings, plaintively: “I’ve served coffee in five different cities now.” Although she delivers the line with a smile—as an aside to a friend with whom she’s fallen out—it’s a vivid, visceral depiction of loneliness.
Retail

Only a Scouser can get away with these 19 things.

Only a Scouser can get away with these 19 things. Nothing beats a Scouser, from our colorful personalities to our deep money. However, there are some things we do or say that we simply cannot explain. These behaviors are frequently passed down from our friends and family, and they have...
Advocacy
Q92

Why People Are Protesting This Giant New Marilyn Monroe Statue

A new statue of Marilyn Monroe is creating quite a stir in Palm Springs. On Sunday (June 20), city officials unveiled the piece of artwork, titled "Forever Marilyn" outside the Palm Springs Art Museum and the event drew a mixed and heated reaction from local residents. In fact, swaths of...
Movies
Q92

Cue the Theme Song, Jaws is Back On the Water

Cue the Theme Song... Jaws is Back... On the water. Notice I didn't write ' In the water' but back to that in a second. How old were you when you first saw the movie Jaws?. Maybe it's because I first watched the movie Jaws when I was only five years old, but Jaws legit traumatized me for LIFE.
Victoria, TX
Q92

In Your Words What Downtown Victoria Needs Next

Question of the Day, " What Does Downtown Victoria Need Next?" We love it when we get the chance to read your feedback, stories, and personal opinions on our Questions of the Day. You can find our "Q of the D's" and your responses on our station Facebook pages. Your responses are GOLD and we love to know what you think! Just like the responses we got from one of our latest Q of the D, "What does downtown Victoria need next?"
Lifestyle

Why a trampoline sprinkler is the only thing your kids will need this summer

Trampolines are one of summer’s most quintessential and beloved toys, drawing smiles across the faces of children each and every trip around the sun. But, what if the joy of a trampoline could be paired with another one of summer’s most-loved backyard experiences? Which outdoor item, you ask? Why, none other than the sprinkler! That’s right, a trampoline sprinkler — the perfect combination of two gloriously exciting seasonal happenings into one.
Lifestyle
Q92

Things We Miss: Astroworld and Waterworld Theme Parks

Some of the best childhood memories I have growing up as a kid were at Astroworld and Waterworld in Houston. It saddens me to look to the right of 610 as I pass the Astrodome and see a space of empty land. It was my introduction to many awesome rides such as the Bamboo shoots, XLR-8, 'The Ultra Twister,' Texas Cyclone, and of course we can't forget about cooling off at Waterworld.
Dallas, TX
DFW Community News

Love is Love Always with Teneral Cellars

Entertainment· Food· Lifestyle· Single Mom Life. The beauty of love is that it is universal. It’s enduring and beautiful. It is also the center of the business for Teneral Cellars. Aside from creating elevated wines with California roots, Teneral Cellars prides itself on creating an avenue for growth, hope, pleasure and conversation.
Mason, TX

Love the Color - Bridget Langdale

Bridget Langdale has taught art classes in Mason for many years. Pictured above with Bridget (center) are two of her longtime students, Elizabeth Whitworth (left) and Briley Lehmberg. School is out – now what? Youngsters so look forward to summer vacation after a long school year, but how many of...
Celebrities
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
Texas State
Q92

Rule the Pool with these Totally Texas Beach Towels

Shaking the lakes, and ruling the pools, as our listeners love to say when they are cracking up the radio. Poolside, or by the beach, accessories are fun when you find the right ones. These Texas beach towels are sure to show off that state pride and keep you looking great up and down the coast.