KDHE: Latest coronavirus numbers in Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Behavioral Health Unit at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (HRMC) reopens today following an extensive remodel. Wes Hoyt, Chief Operating Officer for Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS), said the $400,000 four-month project on the hospital’s third floor included a major update to each of the rooms in the 14-bed unit along with the addition of a small conference room, public bathroom and expanded laundry facilities. The unit was temporarily closed on March 10th to allow construction crews full access to the premises. Behavior Health staff were reassigned to the hospital’s Emergency Department for the short term to maintain continuation of care for psychiatric patients until they could be referred to area facilities.