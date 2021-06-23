Cancel
Kansas State

KDHE: Latest coronavirus numbers in Kansas

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 9 days ago
TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kansas increased by 322 to a total of 317,017, the state health department reported Wednesday afternoon. The state reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 5139.

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

