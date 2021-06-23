Cancel
Video Games

(Guardian Tales)-(Collection)

By ABowlOfCereal
Destructoid
 8 days ago

This is just going to be links to everything I've done balancing wise for Guardian Tales. If I balance future Heroes past Veronica or make a blueprint for one they will be added here. <(Balancing)> Tanks and Supports aren't listed since theres only 1 Tank per element only 2 are...

www.destructoid.com
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Chicory: A Colorful Tale Review: Art Attack (PS4)

One of childhood’s greatest pleasures is the blank slate of a fresh coloring book and a brand new set of crayons. This was an easy and natural way that allowed young children to express themselves. Chicory: A Colorful Tale brings the wonder of art, color, and more through a unique puzzle adventure.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Here’s every MTG Arena alt-art style available for Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

A total of four card styles and a number of Magic: The Gathering Arena pets are available for purchase at the launch of Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms. The new MTG Standard-legal set Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms (AFR) will release digitally via Magic Online and MTG Arena on July 8. At the time of launch, players can add borderless, rulebook, module land, and extended art to certain cards they own. Five dragons and one Beholder pet are also available in the Arena store and Set Mastery.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Retro-Styled Chills Abound in The Tartarus Key

For all their genuine creepiness, there’s a certain charm to early thriller games like Silent Hill and Alone in the Dark. The games’ visuals weren’t exactly top-notch, but they still managed to enthrall nonetheless. It’s a quality that’s slowly diminished as both the genre and gaming visuals have advanced, so it’s no wonder that developers like Vertical Reach are trying to recapture it with games like The Tartarus Key.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Surreal point & click horror adventure Strangeland released for Linux

Strangeland from Wormwood Studios and Wadjet Eye Games has just been released for Linux and it looks awesome. Originally released back in May, Strangeland is the second game from Wormwood after the the much loved 2012 game Primordia. About the Linux release the developer said in the announcement "First, we...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

7 best MTG Forgotten Realms spoilers from June 29

Day one AFR spoilers showcase what the set is all about. Over 40 Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures into the Forgotten Realms spoilers were released today, hitting the mark on flavor while also showcasing playable cards in multiple Magic: The Gathering formats. Scheduled to release globally on July 23, the first...
Video GamesDestructoid

Secret Agent HD has stealth infiltrated Steam and GOG

A stealth release just seems too appropriate for this game. When I was a wee tot, I loved to get on my aunt’s IBM PC compatible workstation and play some of the shareware she had installed on it. The original Duke Nukem and Secret Agent stand out most to me, and while I was most obsessed with the former, I loved the latter, as well.
Hobbiesdotesports.com

Trio of legendary Creatures support Venture mechanic in MTG Forgotten Realms

Venture is a key mechanic in the upcoming Magic: The Gathering crossover set, Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms. To capture the flavor of exploring, the Venture mechanic allows players to travel through dungeons that have effects for each room explored. The set is filled with lower-rarity cards that support the mechanic.
Video Gamesimore.com

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: The ultimate guide

Like Champagne and fried chicken, mixing Nintendo's Mario characters with Ubisoft's hyperactive minion-like Rabbids might sound like nonsense on paper, but once you get your hands on it, you'll wonder why it took so long for something like this to come together. In 2017, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle was a surprise hit on the Nintendo Switch when it was released in 2017, going on to become one of the best-selling games on the Switch as well as one of the best strategy games available. With its sequel, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, on the way, you might be interested in exploring the bizarre world of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle beforehand. In that case, prepare yourself for a Mario adventure like no other with the ultimate guide to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Warframe DLC ‘Sisters of Parvos’ announced

Warframe has today announced that a brand new game update called ‘Sisters of Parvos’ will be launching on July 6 across all platforms. A new trailer was released to show off gameplay from the update. The new Corpus Lich System will provide active players with additional boss battles and rewards....
mxdwn.com

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection Review

Often hailed as the precursor for challenging action games, Ninja Gaiden has gone down in gaming history as a classic. From sidescrollers to hack’n slash, this franchise has been all around in terms of content. The Ninja Gaiden Master Collection aims to revisit the Sigma series by giving each game a fresh resolution upscale and the ability to be played on PC. While the fresh looks are good and all, the games are straight up ports, and show their age when it comes to gameplay. What the Ninja Gaiden Master Collection offers is a decent way to re-experience the series, but more so a playable timeline of what the series grew into.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Sun Wukong VS Robot (Nintendo Switch)

Sun Wukong VS Robot is an action-arcade platformer for the Nintendo Switch. The game exists as a fun homage to classic games of the early ‘90s, reviving the simple joy of platforming. At least, it had that effect on me. Sun Wukong wears its retro vibes on its sleeve. It...
Hobbiesepicstream.com

Magic: The Gathering Launches First Free Dungeons & Dragons Adventure

Wizards of the Coast has released the first chapter of a free, five-part Dungeons & Dragons adventure. The Adventures in the Forgotten Realms module has been written to coincide with Magic: The Gathering's upcoming D&D crossover expansion of the same title. Its first episode, titled Scarlet Flames, is a 14-page module designed for D&D characters of 8th level that was made available in PDF form as a free download on MTG's official website. The adventure takes players to the High Moor of Faerun in a wizard-chasing escapade, where players will encounter a Red Wizard of Thay, delve into a mini dungeon, and eventually confront an elemental spirit destroying ancient secrets.
Video GamesGamasutra

The Back Half Problems of Horror Design

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. Horror design is the subject of my next book and having played so many examples lately, I’ve noticed...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Nixxes Software Joins PlayStation Studios

Today head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst took to Twitter to announced that another studio has joined Sony’s lineup. This time around it’s Utrecht, Netherlands-based developer Nixxes Software. While it may not be as well-known as Housemarque or Bluepoint, Nixxes has a long history of supporting other studios with ports...