Blood drive honors West Virginia Delegate's son who battled leukemia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A blood drive in honor of the son of a West Virginia Delegate is set for Thursday at the state Capitol Complex. The blood drive is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. and will honor Demetry Walker, who died June 19 after a battle with leukemia, according to a news release from the House of Delegates. Walker was the son of Del. Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia. She said he had recently completed the adult learning LPN program at MTech and found his joy in caring for others.