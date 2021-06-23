Cancel
Charleston, WV

Blood drive honors West Virginia Delegate's son who battled leukemia

By ANNA MOORE
wchstv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A blood drive in honor of the son of a West Virginia Delegate is set for Thursday at the state Capitol Complex. The blood drive is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. and will honor Demetry Walker, who died June 19 after a battle with leukemia, according to a news release from the House of Delegates. Walker was the son of Del. Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia. She said he had recently completed the adult learning LPN program at MTech and found his joy in caring for others.

