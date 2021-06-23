Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mercer County, NJ

University Is Serving Up Summer Meals For Homeless and Hungry in the Area

towntopics.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHUMBS UP ALL AROUND: HomeFront Family Campus Director Sheila Addison, left, and Campus Kitchen Technician Kori Smith hold up two of the hundreds of meal bags from Princeton University’s Summer Food and Nutrition Program that HomeFront will deliver each week to homeless individuals and families living in motels on Route 1, families with toddlers living on the HomeFront Campus in Ewing, and children’s summer camps.

www.towntopics.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Society
City
Trenton, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Society
County
Mercer County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Food Insecurity#Volunteers#Summer Camps#Homefront#Trenton Area#Campus Dining#Task#The Pace Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Up to 1,500 companies compromised by ransomware attack on Kaseya

As many as 1,500 companies around the world were potentially compromised by a ransomware attack late last week on software company Kaseya, it acknowledged Monday. Kaseya, which was hit by a ransomware attack likely carried out by a Russian cyber criminal group, announced that while about 50 of its customers were directly impacted, those customers provided information technology services to between 800 and 1,500 companies that were also potentially compromised.
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
Iowa StatePosted by
CNN

11-year-old boy dies, 3 others injured after a raft ride at an Iowa amusement park overturns

CNN — An 11-year-old boy died and another juvenile is in critical condition after a raft ride at an Iowa amusement park overturned Saturday. Michael Jaramillo was on board the Raging River ride at Adventureland in Altoona, Iowa, when it flipped over. He died from injuries and another juvenile is in critical condition, while two of the other six passengers were recently released from the hospital.

Comments / 3

Community Policy