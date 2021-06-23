University Is Serving Up Summer Meals For Homeless and Hungry in the Area
THUMBS UP ALL AROUND: HomeFront Family Campus Director Sheila Addison, left, and Campus Kitchen Technician Kori Smith hold up two of the hundreds of meal bags from Princeton University’s Summer Food and Nutrition Program that HomeFront will deliver each week to homeless individuals and families living in motels on Route 1, families with toddlers living on the HomeFront Campus in Ewing, and children’s summer camps.www.towntopics.com