Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glen Jean, WV

Four-day outdoor festival slated for September near Glen Jean

wchstv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — The permanent home of the National Scout Jamboree will hold a four-day outdoor festival for the public in September. WVVA-TV reports the Adventure On! Freedom Festival will take place Sept. 10 to 13 at the 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve in southern West Virginia. Among the events will be a free concert featuring the band Lonestar on Sept. 11 for first responders, active duty or retired military and law enforcement officers on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

wchstv.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glen Jean, WV
Government
City
Glen Jean, WV
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Southern West Virginia#Lonestar#9 11#Ap#Wvva Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Florida StatePosted by
Reuters

Ransomware breach at Florida IT firm hits 200 businesses

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Hundreds of American businesses were hit Friday by an unusually sophisticated ransomware attack that hijacked widely used technology management software from a Miami-based supplier called Kaseya. The attackers changed a Kaseya tool called VSA, used by companies that manage technology at smaller businesses. They then...