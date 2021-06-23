Four-day outdoor festival slated for September near Glen Jean

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — The permanent home of the National Scout Jamboree will hold a four-day outdoor festival for the public in September. WVVA-TV reports the Adventure On! Freedom Festival will take place Sept. 10 to 13 at the 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve in southern West Virginia. Among the events will be a free concert featuring the band Lonestar on Sept. 11 for first responders, active duty or retired military and law enforcement officers on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.