Fans of Demna Gvasalia and Balenciaga will probably have noticed that the fashion house mysteriously removed all of its posts on Instagram this week. Although not much is known just yet, we’re expecting the move to be related to the brand’s anticipated haute couture show scheduled for next week. Considering that the upcoming collection will be Balenciaga’s first couture lineup in 53 years, the brand is most likely preparing a big revamp across its social channels. This reminds us of when Bottega Veneta deleted all of its social media accounts, opting for a word-of-mouth strategy and star-studded digital journal issues instead.