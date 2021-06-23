Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Legendary State Fair of Texas Funnel Cake Purveyor Wanda ‘Fernie’ Winter Dies at 95

By Brittanie Shey
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to AM Intel, a (mostly) daily round-up of easily digestible Dallas dining details that every local needs to know. Looking for more intel about where to eat and drink in the Big D? Sign up for Eater Dallas’s newsletter, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook. State Fair funnel...

smu.bubblelife.com
Community Policy
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
55K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Dallas, TX
Government
City
University Park, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Dallas#Coffee Shops#Food Drink#The State Fair Of Texas#Dock#Funnel Cakes#The Big Tex Choice Awards#Hoppin#Australian#White Rock Coffee#Dmn#Ldu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
WandaVision
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Politicsadvocatemag.com

Woodrow alumna who introduced funnel cakes at the state fair dies

The woman credited with bringing the first funnel cake to the State Fair of Texas died this weekend. Wanda “Fernie” Locke Winter died Sunday. She was 95. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and treasured mimi, Wanda ‘Fernie’ Winter,” her daughter Christi Erpillo said. “She was a light in this world, and we will continue to carry her flame within us. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.”
Texas StatePosted by
98.7 Jack FM

The Texas Funnel Cake Queen Has Passed Away

The queen of funnel cakes has passed away. Mrs. Wanda Fernie Winter, 95, passed away over the weekend. Wanda was an icon whose food will live on forever in Texas. This iconic queen is credited as being the one who brought funnel cakes to the Texas fried food capital. After her first experience with funnel cakes, Wanda knew she had to bring them over to Texas for everyone here to enjoy.
Louisiana Statebizneworleans.com

Peewee’s Crab Cakes to Open Locations in Louisiana, Texas

NEW ORLEANS – Peewee’s Crab Cakes announced it will open new locations in New Orlean East, Kenner and Waco, Texas. The Creole/Cajun restaurant plans to expand further in 2022. The restaurant also recently opened a spot at 4500 Old Gentilly Road. “Peewee’s is experiencing strong sales even in this unprecedented...
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

State Fair of Texas Donates $60,000 to Restore the Home of Texas Icon and Civil Rights Activist, Juanita J. Craft

Born in 1902, Juanita Craft was an American civil rights activist, politician, and an icon, best known for her tireless efforts advocating for racial justice and equality. Not only did Craft demand rights for Black citizens, but for all minorities – the poor, the sick, the young, and the elderly. Craft’s work was instrumental to the civil rights movement, particularly in Dallas. For the 60 years Craft lived in Dallas, she left her mark on the city through her determination, generosity, and love for all mankind.
DrinksPosted by
DFW Community News

Sipping on the Edge 2021

A rainy spring delayed the Sipping on the Edge 2021 event to June 26th, but it was definitely worth the wait, and the summer temps and delicious wines paired beautifully out in Lometa at Stoneledge Winery and Vineyard. Your guest ticket treated you to 10 tastings from 9 wineries, and there were vendors, live music, and food trucks to boot. We had such a great time here last year that we were happy to patiently wait for a great weather weekend for this event. Stoneledge offers plenty of space, beautiful views, and gracious hospitality. Here are the wineries we enjoyed in order:
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Foodie Friday: CLINK Wine Bar + Bites

It all started with a dream and a desire to fill a void Laura Black felt was missing here in her Flower Mound community. CLINK Wine Bar + Bites is, at its core, a wine bar. But it really is so much more than that. It’s a place to come enjoy a fun night out with friends or date night with your significant other. To attend one of their paired wine dinners or rent out the back room for your own private event.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

The Phorrito at Cris and John Is Everything You Never Knew You Needed

Cristina Mendez and John Pham were 21 and newly married in 2017. When they cooked, they instinctively used ingredients and techniques from their cultural backgrounds. Mendez, a native Dallasite whose parents emigrated from Monterrey, pitched in Mexican components and flavors. Her husband, Pham, a Vietnamese immigrant, brought in the Southeast Asian notes. Their meals—think elote (grilled corn) with scallion oil, or an avocado–coconut milk smoothie—inspired the couple, both restaurant industry veterans, to start their own venture blending Mexican and Vietnamese cuisines. It felt like a natural fit, in part because the two traditions share more in common than you might think: grilled beef and pork preparations are common in both cuisines, as are sandwiches (bánh mì and tortas), offal soups (pha lau and menudo), spicy tamarind candies, chiles galore, and a heavy reliance on cilantro. After a year of planning, the couple opened their eponymous restaurant, Cris and John Vietnamese Street Food, in far North Dallas in 2018. Despite the city’s large Latino and Vietnamese communities, the couple were still nervous at first that their food might not catch on. Mendez admits it was difficult in the beginning. “People came in very hesitant, but at least [the fusion concept] got people through the door,” she says. “Once they tried it, people were hooked.”
Austin, TXAustin Chronicle

15 Breakfast Sandwiches in Austin Worth Waking Up For

The humble breakfast sandwich fuels this nation. They're blue collar by nature, but clean up nice; they propel us to work, cure our hangovers, and accent our brunches. Stuffed between two bready components you'll almost always find egg in some form, a meaty center, some ooey gooey cheese, and maybe a sauce. They're ubiquitous in Austin, but we've rounded up some of our favorites.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Lucky's Hot Chicken to Open Five More Local Restaurants

Dallas-born and raised Lucky’s Hot Chicken is planning five new restaurants in North Texas over the next year. The Nashville-inspired culinary concept opened its flagship location on Gaston Avenue in the fall of 2020 in the mid-century building where the iconic restaurateur Norman Brinker opened his first restaurant. Lucky's opened...
Dallas, TXTexas Monthly

Burning Questions With Smokey Joe’s BB-Q

This article is part of a series that spotlights Texas pitmasters in their own words, available exclusively to TM BBQ Club members. Kris Manning of Smokey Joe’s BB-Q in Dallas is no less than barbecue-obsessed. Ever since he was a kid, he’s been trying to emulate the top-notch ’cue he grew up eating. Now that he’s a professional pitmaster, it just keeps getting better and better.