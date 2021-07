Health company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is pursuing growth opportunities in the Charlotte market, with plans to open two locations here this year. The first is a 5,500-square-foot Neighborhood Center at 9901 E. Independence Blvd. in Matthews. The space is set to open in early July. It will be available to the public at no cost; visitors do not have to be Humana members. Humana's neighborhood centers are a way to support a community's health with flexible programming in classes, services or social events.