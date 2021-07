Out of the corner of his eye, Little Bro caught a glimpse of Big Bro shaking his head in disgust. Chase Koepka had just left a 20-footer for birdie a good two feet short—never a great outcome, but especially irksome on the final hole of a Monday qualifier—and Brooks did not approve, for he thought Chase needed a birdie to have a chance at getting through. He was wrong. Chase had chipped-in for birdie on 17, and the ensuing par got him into in a five-for-two playoff for a spot in the 2020 Travelers Championship.