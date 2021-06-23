Nespresso not raising coffee prices yet, sees slow demand from offices

MUMBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - India has slashed the base import price of palm oil, soyoil, gold and silver, the government said in a statement late on Wednesday, as prices fell in the overseas market. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold, and silver every fortnight and the price is used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India earlier this week cut import tax on palm oil and also allowed imports of refined palm oil. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude palm oil 1,036 1,136 RBD palm oil 1,059 1,148 RBD palmolein 1,068 1,153 Crude soya oil 1,246 1,415 Gold 566 601 Silver 836 893 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Alison Williams)