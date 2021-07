CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Wednesday reported 12 new COVID-19 related deaths. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old female from Gilmer County, an 88-year old female from Wayne County, a 76-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old female from Jefferson County, a 90-year old female from Wayne County, an 81-year old female from Mineral County, a 79-year old male from Wetzel County, a 65-year old female from Braxton County, a 54-year old male from Fayette County, a 94-year old female from Marshall County, a 76-year old female from Mercer County, and an 83-year old male from Kanawha County.