Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, TX

Exciting New Retail Store Coming to Texarkana

By Mario Garcia
Posted by 
Power 95.9
Power 95.9
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Work has begun on a new retail store coming to Texarkana soon. The national retail chain Five Below is setting up the business adjacent to Central Mall between Girlie Girl and Ultra near the new Burlington store. With over 1000 stores and still counting, Five Below is one of the fastest-growing retail chains in the country offering top-quality and the latest coolest trendy products for tweens, teens, and more. Every item in the store is between $1-$5 with some items beyond $5.

power959.com
Community Policy
Power 95.9

Power 95.9

Texarkana, AR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Texarkana, TX
Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Chain#Ultra#Burlington#Marvel#Star Wars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Disney
Related
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Power 95.9

What Texarkana Business Do We Need To Revive?

I wanted to know what Texarkana businesses we need to bring back and I wanted your input. So I put it on our Facebook Page for you to let us know what business we need to revive. From family-friendly businesses to some of the old-time favorites the answers to our...
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

TV Cooking Contestant From Texarkana Opens New Restaurant

Keeta King received no compensation from the business mentioned below. ABC's Family Food Fight had families in TK gathered around the TV to see Texarkana natives Shayla White, Darlena Brown and Tanji White throw down in a friendly, yet highly competitive kitchen showdown! Shayla was not knew to the TV spotlight for her cooking, and now she's not new to the restaurant business!
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

Here Are 5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana

This weekend in Texarkana is packed full of things you can do. Most of these events are family-friendly and most of them are free. 1. LIve Music In Texarkana. This weekend features some great music. From the rocking sounds of "Hinder" and "Buckcherry" to the country sounds of "Mike Mayberry and the Slowhands", you will find it all in Texarkana this weekend.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

Things You WiIl Find In A Texarkana Home

Texarkana, the city name is literally the combination of three states. Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. And with this three-state combination, there are some pretty unique things you will find in a home in Texarkana. Here is a list of things you will find in a Texarkana Texas and Arkansas home.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Power 95.9

Keep Your Pets Safe On The 4th With These Great Tips

Can you believe the 4th of July Holiday is next weekend? If you are curious here are all the firework shows in the Texarkana area in one story. There will be plenty of cool fireworks for you to see, but your pets might not like all of the popping and sound from those fireworks. Keep your pets safe with these tips.
TravelPosted by
Power 95.9

New Digital Games Offers Exploring Arkansas Destinations

If you have vacation plans this summer to travel to the Natural State Arkansas there is a new way to enhance your explorations. A new series of digital games will help visitors delve deeper into Arkansas destinations and test their knowledge about the state. Featuring interactive content and activities, the...
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

Live Music And Free Movies For You This Weekend

This weekend in Texarkana is packed full of things you can do. Most of these events are family friendly and most of them are free. 1. Free Bowling. Yes, your kids can bowl for free at Holiday Bowl on Saturday. And there is so much more to do than just bowl at Holiday Bowl. Check out the story for some videos of things to do while you are there.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

The Texarkana Weekend Live Music Gig Guide

With the heat forecast for this weekend, you might want to cool off in some of these venues and check out some great live local music. Here is all of the great live music you can check out this weekend in Texarkana. Whiskey River Country has a weekend full of...
Arkansas StatePosted by
Power 95.9

New Townhomes Addition to be Built in Texarkana Arkansas

If you've been traveling down Arkansas Blvd recently you may have noticed a sign that reads, Coming Soon! Well, great news because a much-needed top-quality new housing development is coming to Texarkana. Arkansas. TDC General Contractors is set to begin construction in the next 60-90 days on an all-new townhome...
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

12-Year-Old Organizes Juneteenth Parade In Texarkana

Ayden Howard, a 12-year-old young man who's nothing shy of brilliant, has organized a Juneteenth Parade to take place this Saturday in Texarkana. If you've ever met Ayden, you can never forget him. He's the most well-spoken, well-mannered little entrepreneur and and visionary you will ever meet. To say I love this kid is an understatement. He began several months ago sharing with me his vision to have a Juneteenth parade. I immediately fell in love with the idea because I've always felt that the city lacked a true Juneteenth celebration. So, lets fast forward to the part where Mr. Ayden Howard pulled it all together and in 2021 Texarkana will have it's first Juneteenth parade. Check out his video interview below.