Vigo County, IN

Two more candidates file for Vigo Dem caucus

By Howard Greninger Tribune-Star
Tribune Star
Tribune Star
 8 days ago
A Democratic Party caucus slated for Thursday will include 10 candidates, not eight, said Joesph Etling, chairman of the Vigo County Democratic Party.

The two additional candidates include James Amodeo III and Charles Botts III.

Amodeo ran in 2018 for the District 4 seat on the Vigo County Council, but lost to Republican Mike Morris.

Amodeo is a vice president of commercial lending at First Farmer Bank and Trust in Terre Haute.

"I decided last minute and juggled around a decision to run for the at-large seat last year. Unfortunately a terrible situation opened this [at-large seat] up, but I feel if we have more good people putting their name in, it is better than just a couple of people. I certainly wanted to put my name in the ring, being a lifelong resident. I just want to make sure we stay on the right track," Amodeo said of the Vigo County Council.

Botts is a 1971 graduate of the former Wiley High School, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1971 to 1974. In 1977 he graduated from Indiana State University with a bachelor's degree in urban regional sciences.

He currently works as a machine operator at ZF automotive manufacturing in Paris, Illinois, after moving back to Terre Haute in February.

"Unfortunately what happened to Mr. Morris, this spot is available. Friends of mine said it sounded like something I [could] help with ... and thought I would put my application in. I have been in land use planning and environment," primarily in Florida. "I can't think of anything better than to end my career by transitioning back into the public sector. I have no desire to run for election, but thought I could help fill in until the next election."

The other candidates are Tess Brooks-Stephens, Brandon Halleck, James Mann II, Thomas McGuire, Crystal Reynolds, Steve Shaffer, R. Todd Thacker and Jennifer Todd.

The at-large seat on the County Council became vacant May 27 when Councilman Don Morris and his wife, Cheryl Hart, were killed while on a sidewalk in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. One of two vehicles involved in a collision careened onto the sidewalk, striking the Terre Haute couple.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.

Tribune Star

Tribune Star

Terre Haute, IN
