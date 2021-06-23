Ignoring problems of poverty only makes them worse

A recent report in BG Independent identified that around 15 percent of people in Wood County are experiencing such extreme poverty, they don’t know where their next meal will come from. I phoned the elected officials most responsible for promoting the quality of life of people in this region, Bob Latta, Theresa Gavarone, and Haraz Ghanbari, to discuss this devastating report. Unsurprisingly, given their track record of inaction on addressing the high rates of poverty in the area, their staff indicated they were unaware of the report. Furthermore, none of the elected officials made efforts to either learn more about the topic or put out statements with plans to help the many people struggling with hunger and food insecurity.