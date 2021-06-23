Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wood County, OH

Ignoring problems of poverty only makes them worse

By David Dupont
bgindependentmedia.org
 13 days ago

A recent report in BG Independent identified that around 15 percent of people in Wood County are experiencing such extreme poverty, they don’t know where their next meal will come from. I phoned the elected officials most responsible for promoting the quality of life of people in this region, Bob Latta, Theresa Gavarone, and Haraz Ghanbari, to discuss this devastating report. Unsurprisingly, given their track record of inaction on addressing the high rates of poverty in the area, their staff indicated they were unaware of the report. Furthermore, none of the elected officials made efforts to either learn more about the topic or put out statements with plans to help the many people struggling with hunger and food insecurity.

bgindependentmedia.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Wood County, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Bowling Green, OH
Society
County
Wood County, OH
City
Bowling Green, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Latta
Person
Theresa Gavarone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Poverty#Income Inequality#Politics#Bg Independent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
Public Healthabc17news.com

The pandemic is making a vicious cycle even worse for low-income students

Inequality has worsened across the board during the pandemic. That has proven particularly true for low-income students. Already disadvantaged to start, many remote students in lower-income households had to worry about stable internet connections, available devices to log into school sessions, and getting personalized attention and help with homework or difficult subjects.
Oak Harbor, WASouth Whidbey Herald

Letter: Poverty, hidden agendas are the real problem

If one looks back through human history, one finds that slavery is not exclusive to the white man. Many Asian, African and Native American peoples made slaves of those outside their tribes long before white people enslaved people of color. The Egyptians made the Hebrews slaves for 400 years. In...
Jacksonville, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Where are poverty, homeless problems? Take a look around you

Poverty and homelessness are problems in many communities, even smaller cities such as Jacksonville. The issues were the topic of a Jacksonville Public Library discussion based on the Matthew Desmond book “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City.”. Alan Bradish, chaplain for Jacksonville Police Department, and Jackie Tabor, assistant...
RelationshipsNew York Post

Spanking only makes kids — and parents — worse: new study

No butts about it: spanking doesn’t work, scientists say. “Zero studies found that physical punishment predicted better child behavior over time,” according to Elizabeth Gershoff, a University of Texas at Austin professor and recognized expert on corporal punishment in children. Her most recent work on the subject was published this week in the Lancet.
PoliticsBuffalo News

Another Voice: Political labels push us away from common ground

Political labels are not very helpful, particularly when they are used to discount a person, a group or an idea. Our two most reliable labels are our established political parties – Republican and Democrat. Beyond those parties, there are the broad labels of conservative and liberal, each mostly associated with a party, but not always. There can be conservative Democrats and liberal Republicans.
Bowling Green, OHbgindependentmedia.org

‘Boogeyman’ in the classroom – bills would ban critical race theory

Two Ohio bills aimed at muzzling teachers from talking about “divisive” concepts on race, color, nationality or gender have some local residents speaking out. As is happening in several states across the nation, the Ohio legislation would target critical race theory, which examines the role race played and still plays in all levels of society, including economics and the law.
Homelessyoursun.com

LETTER: Legislature ignored state's real problems

In Florida, the disabled population currently exceeds 28%. It is almost as high in every other state. So why isn’t Florida focusing its attention on the needs of this ever growing population? This is definitely the largest and most ignored minority! Additionally, 17% of the state population is both disabled and experiences long-term and/or repeated episodes of homelessness.
Businessleedaily.com

Social security Cost of living adjustment- Latest update!

It is no secret that Social Security is poorly capitalized, and many Americans struggle to get through their monthly income controls. Here are the recent abouts and happenings with COLA!. Inflation problem in America. Americans are confronted with the bitter reality of rising inflation. Consumer prices increased by 0.6 percent...
Income TaxSioux City Journal

37 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

Will you have to pay state taxes on your Social Security benefits? It depends on where you live and how much you earn. The good news is, if you live in the majority of U.S. states you will not have to worry about what the local tax rules are or if your income renders your benefits taxable. That's because Social Security is always free of state taxes in these 37 places.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

People Become Smellier As They Age, Science Says

According to a study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, older people emit a smell that is characteristic of their old age, colloquially referred to as 'old person smell.'. An odour that is particular to older people. Though not the nicest thing to say about old folks, there is...
Personal FinancePosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Important Reasons to Set Up a Social Security Account

If you're years away from retirement, then you may not spend much time thinking about Social Security. But actually, it's a good idea to sign up for a Social Security account even if you're still planning to spend a fair amount of time in the workforce. And it's especially important to have an official Social Security account as retirement nears. Here's why.
Kidskiss951.com

Study: Spanking Makes Kids’ Behavior Worse

If you want a better-behaved child, skip the spanking. A review of nearly 70 studies over the last 20 years was published yesterday in the Lancet claiming physical punishment does not improve children’s behavior and instead makes it worse. The studies came from nine different nations, including the U.S. The...
BusinessKXLY

4 Reasons You Shouldn’t Count on Social Security and 1 You Should

Social Security provides the foundation of many Americans’ retirement plans. Unfortunately, that foundation isn’t as strong as you would hope for a program that so many people rely on. According to Social Security’s own trustees, even before COVID 19 hit, the program’s trust funds were projected to run out of money by 2035 — just 14 years from now.
U.S. Politicsthefulcrum.us

The U.S. has become more segregated. That could make gerrymandering worse.

As American politics has become more divisive over the past few decades, the country has also become more racially segregated. More than 80 percent of the large metropolitan areas in the United States were more segregated in 2019 than they were in 1990, according to a new study by the University of California at Berkeley's Othering & Belonging Institute. Released last week, "The Roots of Structural Racism: Twenty-First Century Racial Residential Segregation in the United States" found that this increased segregation has contributed to poorer life outcomes, especially for people of color.

Comments / 0

Community Policy