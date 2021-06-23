Cancel
Livingston, NY

Wendy A. (Williams) Buffa

 8 days ago

Wendy A. (Williams) Buffa, 54 of Livingston, passed away Monday June 21, 2021 in Albany, NY. Born in Hudson, and raised in Kinderhook, Wendy is the daughter of Louise Eddy and William R. Williams, who survive her. Wendy also leaves to cherish her memory, daughters Julie Williams and fiancé Keith A. Bowker, and Michelle Williams and her fiancé Mark Savage. Wendy is also survived by her sisters Mary (Carl) Hallenbeck, and Crystal (Chris) Farewell, brothers Richard Williams and Mark (Sandra) Williams, nieces and nephews Nicole and Laura Hallenbeck, Christopher, Kiersten, Katelyn, Cameron, Cody, and Karley Farewell, grandchildren Anna, DJ, and soon to be Sienna and Ashley Ann. Wendy also leaves her best friend Cherie Kreutzinger. Wendy loved spending time with her family and friends. Her favorite activities included barbecues, camping, four wheeling and going to the beach. She also enjoyed being around the kids she loved, especially at the County Fairs where they showed their cows. Wendy was a very devoted fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and very protective of the TV and its surroundings while they were on. In other words…..stay away. She will be dearly missed and forever loved.

