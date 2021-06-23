Shaq’s comments on Ben Simmons are correct, yet come across as insensitive
Ben Simmons‘ performance against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals drew the ire of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. The star for the Philadelphia 76ers was anything but in the fourth quarter with a single point en route to a five-point performance in a loss that sent Philadelphia home for the offseason and the Atlanta Hawks on their way to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals.hoopshabit.com