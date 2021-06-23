Cancel
Shaq’s comments on Ben Simmons are correct, yet come across as insensitive

By Sravan Gannavarapu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Simmons‘ performance against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals drew the ire of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. The star for the Philadelphia 76ers was anything but in the fourth quarter with a single point en route to a five-point performance in a loss that sent Philadelphia home for the offseason and the Atlanta Hawks on their way to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Magic Johnson Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

After his postseason struggles, Philadelphia 76ers point forward Ben Simmons has become the subject of rampant trade speculation. It’s not just talking heads who think the Sixers should explore dealing the onetime No. 1 pick. None other than NBA legend Magic Johnson argued for such a move on ESPN this morning.
Sixers: Alright, let’s talk about Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers‘ fourth-quarter collapse in Wednesday’s Game 5 will long be remembered, especially if the Sixers are unable to rally back and win the series. Joel Embiid and Seth Curry were downright sublime, and yet the Philadelphia gave up 40 points in the final frame and blew a 26-point second half lead.
Ben Simmons Can’t Be a Superstar If He’s a Liability

Dan Patrick isn’t buying into the “superstar” status of Sixers G Ben Simmons. Simmons admitted that his inability to hit free throws is in his head and, until he gets it figured out, he can never be considered a superstar in the NBA. It’s keeping him from driving to the hoop because he doesn’t want to get fouled and end up on the line which makes him a liability, especially in crunch time.
What's Doc Rivers' Solution for Ben Simmons' Free Throw Struggles?

The narrative surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers has always been that Ben Simmons' lack of shooting would hurt them in the NBA Playoffs as the postseason progresses. With Simmons now being forced to shoot as teams are challenging him by sending the point guard to the free-throw line, Simmons' weaknesses are glaring, and it's hurting the Sixers more than the team wants to admit.
NBABlog a Bull

Ben Simmons for Zach LaVine?

I think it’s become all too clear that Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid straight up can’t co-exist on a championship caliber 76ers team. So… why not trade Zach LaVine for him? I imagine Philadelphia would also want a draft pick in return but I’d still bite in approximately 5 seconds if I was AKME.
Here’s how the San Antonio Spurs can trade for Ben Simmons

Three-time All-Star Ben Simmons may have played his way out of Philadelphia. At the right price, the Spurs could be one of the teams calling for a trade this offseason. If you missed Sunday night’s Game 7 between the Atlanta Hawks and Philadephia 76ers, you didn’t miss much from Ben Simmons.
Video Shows Joel Embiid’s Reaction To Ben Simmons’ Blunder

Ben Simmons took a lot of heat during and after the Philadelphia 76ers‘ Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks last night. But video shows that Simmons’ teammate Joel Embiid was especially upset by one specific blunder. With 3:29 remaining in the game, Atlanta led 88-86. Simmons had the ball...
Ben Simmons Was Never A Great Player

Dan Patrick discusses why Ben Simmons was never a great player, and reveals what kind role he (Simmons) should play going forward. Dan also dives into why this is going to be a long offseason for Simmons.
NBAlibertyballers.com

No matter who’s to blame for Game 5, Ben Simmons has to be better

There is no excuse. There is no silver lining. Everything is bleak and the one thing everyone can agree on when assessing blame for the Sixers blowing a 26-point lead and now trailing the Atlanta Hawks 3-2 in this second-round series is that all of it is internal. The Sixers have no one to blame but themselves.
Ben Simmons Is as Good As Gone

After Doc Rivers stumbled in answering if Ben Simmons can be a PG on a championship team, Ben Maller speculates that the chances of Ben Simmons getting traded from the 76ers before next season is about 85%. Listen below to hear why & tune in LIVE on weekdays 2-6am ET!
The Sixers’ big Ben Simmons problem

The Philadelphia 76ers overcame the Atlanta Hawks by winning Game 6 on Friday night. Joel Embiid has stayed rather consistent throughout the postseason this year, playing as one of the best in the league. Tobias Harris decided to show up too, as his 24 points on the night helped elevate the 76ers past the Hawks. Surprisingly, Seth Curry has emerged as a consistent producer for Philadelphia, as he’s played like a top-three player on the team throughout this series.
Ben Simmons's Flaws Laid Bare in Potential End of The Process

After losing a true stunner on their home floor in a Game 7 that was anything but predictable for countless reasons, the 76ers have now failed to reach the conference finals for the 20th season in a row. The Eastern Conference’s number one seed lost 103-96 against a Hawks team that, at times during the regular season, hardly looked like they were worthy of the play-in tournament. Here are a few thoughts on a game that will irrevocably alter the trajectory of both franchises.
Look: MLB Franchise’s Ben Simmons Tweet Goes Viral

The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies traded blows throughout Wednesday’s afternoon game. The NL East foes exploded for a combined 25 runs before all was said and done and the Nats emerged with a 13-12 victory. The Phillies weren’t the only team in the City of Brotherly Love that took...
NBABullets Forever

Ben Simmons or Russell Westbrook?

I will be one of the first to speak out about this. I am all for trading Russell Westbrook for Ben Simmons! Yes, I get that Ben Simmons just recently played terrible in a critical game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks. Yes, I get the "hack a Simmons" method in a game but I still believe that Ben Simmons is the better player. This hype about how bad Ben Simmons is will all go away in a few weeks and anybody who thinks Simmons is a mediocre basketball player knows nothing about basketball.