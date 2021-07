The NFL is reportedly fining the Washington Football Team a staggering $10 million after a probe uncovered more than a decade of sexual misconduct in the organization. The punishment was determined and levied on Thursday after a league investigation dove into claims that high-ranking officials within the team sexually harassed and verbally abused female employees on countless occasions over the past decade. At least 15 women have come forward this past year alone, claiming that Washington’s workplace was demeaning towards its female employees, per TMZ Sports. The Washington Post initially reported on the workplace harassment in 2020.