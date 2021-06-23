Nicole Turner of Chase International Real Estate Sells Amazing Modern Estate with Mountain Views for $3.65 Million

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMINDEN, AZ - Chase International is pleased to announce the sale of 2960 Oasis Springs Road, Minden, NV, for $3,650,000 representing the seller was Nicole Turner. This beautiful modern, six-bedroom, four-bathroom, 4,497-square-foot single-family home with mountain and valley views was built in 2017 on 19.05 acres. The estate features a spa, swimming pool, patio, dog run, four-car garage and a workshop.

