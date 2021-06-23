Clinton County District Court Activity

• One count of domestic abuse-assault, third of subsequent offense, a Class D felony, against Jeffery Q. Evans, 36, 546 Seventh Ave. South, was dismissed. District Court Judge Joel Barrows June 10 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow June 10 filed a motion to dismiss. The motion was made at the request of the named victim who recanted and said she hit Evans first. The State elected to honor requests of witnesses to not be compelled to testify, the motion says. Other evidence is not sufficient for the State to proceed, the motion adds. He was accused March 7 by the Clinton Police Department.