Netflix Film 'Fatherhood' Based On A Minnesota Mans True Life Events

LUCA, the newest feature film for Pixar, is a sweet, whimsical coming-of-age fantasy about a teenaged sea monster who transforms into a real boy whenever he emerges from the ocean. Set on the Italian Riviera in the early 1960’s, this clever, funny, highly creative animation is a real pleasure to watch. Not showing in theaters, LUCA is streaming on Disney Plus along with all of the 23 other Pixar features, starting with 1995’s TOY STORY. The cost is $7.99 per month. If you don’t already subscribe, why not just sign up and cancel before the end of the first month? That will also give you the chance to watch SOUL, a Pixar film that I think is one of the best movies of 2020. Also, Lin Manuel Miranda’s great musical, HAMILTON, is still streaming on Disney Plus.