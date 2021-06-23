Cancel
Netflix Film 'Fatherhood' Based On A Minnesota Mans True Life Events

 9 days ago
A recently released Netflix movie is based on the true events of a Minnesota man who dealt with the hardships of love and loss. The inspiration behind Fatherhood is Twin Cities Native Matt Logelin. According to FOX 9, Matt and Liz Logelin were high school sweethearts from Minnesota. They moved...

kdwb.iheart.com
MoviesPopculture

Kevin Hart's 'Fatherhood' Soars to No. 1 on Netflix After Debut

Kevin Hart's tear-jerking film Fatherhood currently sits at No. 1 on Netflix. While Hart is known for his hilarious comedies, he showed fans a different side of him throughout this feel-good film. The heart-warming movie tells the story of a single father raising his little girl after her mother passed away and how he navigates the challenges of raising a child alone.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Fatherhood Movie Review: Kevin Hart’s Netflix Film Is a Sweet Ride Through the Struggles of Parenthood (LatestLY Exclusive)

Fatherhood Movie Review: Fatherhood is a comedy-drama directed by Paul Weltz and stars Kevin Hart as Matt, a widower who struggles to raise his newborn daughter after the sudden death of his wife. He is joined by Melody Hurd, Alfre Woodard, Frankie R Faison, Demanda Wise, and Anthony Carrigan. The heart of the story is Matt’s relationship with his daughter Maddy and is what the film heavily focuses on, while even showing us a side of maintaining a social and work life while being a parent. Fatherhood revolves mainly around these concepts and while it runs into the occasionally predictable story beats, it still manages to be endearing. Sweet Tooth Review: DC’s Netflix Series Is a Sweet, Hopeful Journey Through a Dystopian World (News Brig Exclusive).
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

Netflix Best Movies to watch – Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood – Is fatherhood based on a true story?

Arriving on Father’s Day weekend, Kevin Hart’s latest movie Fatherhood tackles some heavy subject matter with funny moments sprinkled in. The movie sees Matt (Kevin Hart) raising his daughter Maddy (Melody Hurd, Them) after losing his wife in childbirth. Seeing Kevin hart in such a heavy role, I wasn’t sure what to expect but I loved his performance in the most recent Jumanji movie so I was willing to give it a chance.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

6 Films Like Fatherhood That You Must See

Directed by American filmmaker-producer Paul Weitz, the popular director of ‘American Pie,’ ‘Fatherhood’ is a comedy-drama film with a lot of heart. Based on ‘Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love’ by Matthew Logelin, the narrative revolves around the lives of a single father and his daughter, who has been reared by her father since the death of her mother.
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Fatherhood’ Soars at Netflix, ‘Misfits’ Clicks as VOD Premiere

Domestic theaters, now mostly reopen even with five new studio movies in the last three weeks, could only muster a total gross of $45 million this past weekend. That’s less than a quarter of what the same weekend in 2019 took in. That week was dominated by “Toy Story 4.” Disney released the Pixar sequel targeting the Father’s Day audience. That timing only added to an already monster hit that took in $121 million initially, and $434 million domestic all told.
Stamford, CTRegister Citizen

Netflix movie 'The Noel Diary' filming in Southport

Since May, the Netflix movie “The Noel Diary” starring Justin Hartley has been filming along the Connecticut shoreline, making stops in Stamford, New Canaan and Bridgeport and later filming in Madison and Essex. This week, the holiday film brought its production to Southport. According to director of community and economic...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Steven Spielberg produces several Netflix films

Netflix celebrates a coup in Hollywood: The streaming provider has signed a contract with Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin Partners. Amblin is to produce several films per year for Netflix over several years, with Spielberg also contributing. Both sides shower each other with laurels. Details about the collaboration stay in...
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

Netflix Orders YA Drama Based on Novel 'My Life With the Walter Boys' (EXCLUSIVE)

The streamer has given the drama series a 10-episode order, with episodes set to be approximately 50 minutes each. In the coming of age show, following the loss of her family in a tragic accident, 16-year old Manhattanite Jackie Howard has to learn to adapt to a new life in rural Colorado with her guardian – and 12 very rowdy kids. The book was originally published in 2014.
MoviesDecider

‘Fatherhood’ True Story: Matt Logelin Says Kevin Hart’s Netflix Movie “Captures The Spirit” Of His Life

Bill Maher Berates Liberals For Being "Incapable of Recognizing Progress" On HBO's 'Real Time'. Father’s Day is right around the corner, and Netflix is doing its part to honor the great dads of the world with the new Kevin Hart movie Fatherhood, which began streaming today. Hart stars as a new father who loses his wife mere hours after the birth of their baby girl, and is then left to navigate raising a child by himself while grieving the loss of his wife.
MoviesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Movie Based On True Events

How often do moviegoers see this at the start or finish of a feature film: The story, all names, characters, and incidents portrayed in this production are fictitious. No identification with actual persons (living or deceased), places, buildings, and products is intended or should be inferred. The producers do not want to be sued if […]
MoviesDecider

Is ‘The Terminal’ Based on a True Story?

There’s plenty of anxiety surrounding air travel: long security lines, scrambling to rip your shoes off, and low phone batteries, just to name a few. But imagine living two decades of your life in one airport, camping out in one terminal without the ability to leave. That’s the premise of Steven Spielberg‘s 2004 drama The Terminal, which stars Tom Hanks as a man who becomes trapped in one terminal after he has no way to prove his identity and make it back home. Talk about a real nightmare! It couldn’t be true, could it? Could it???
Family Relationshipsromper.com

Fatherhood

Kevin Hart’s role in Netflix’s new drama Fatherhood was not his typical gig. Known for his high-strung, self-deprecating comedy, the father of four portrays Matt, a man suddenly and unexpectedly widowed a day after his daughter’s birth. Based on a true story, the film explores Matt’s struggles with single parenthood and grief, at turns heart-wrenching and funny, following father and daughter in the days, weeks, and years after their loss.
MoviesCosmopolitan

So Obviously You Want the 411 on Olivia Rodrigo's Movie Producer Boyfriend, Adam Faze

Olivia Rodrigo obviously still has us in our feelings after dropping the masterpiece that is Sour back in May, but she, on the other hand, has clearly moved on from the person that caused her an album's worth of heartbreak. ICYMI, Olivia was spotted canoodling with a dude named Adam Faze yesterday at the Space Jam 2 premiere in Six Flags California. A source told E! News that this Adam is indeed “her boyfriend,” which is major!
TV & Videoscgmagonline.com

The Best Based-On-A-True-Story Movies/Shows on Netflix

Netflix comes right up at the top as the most popular streaming platform. The programs are so fascinating that people watch them repeatedly. It is streaming platforms like Netflix, introducing the term ‘binge-watching,’ that always has something new to offer. Of late, Netflix has been offering some shows based on real events that make for an intriguing evening.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Is Netflix’s Young Royals a True Story? Where Is It Filmed?

Created by Lisa Ambjörn, Lars Beckung, and Camilla Holter, Netflix’s ‘Young Royals’ is a Swedish teen coming-of-age show that is sure to enchant the audience through its gorgeous setting and captivating storytelling. Starring renowned Swedish talents like Edvin Ryding and Pernilla August, the series focuses on a fictional Prince Wilhelm as he navigates the highs and lows of everyday life in a prestigious boarding school.
Hawaii Statehawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment News: Hawaii residents star in new CBS show

LUCA, the newest feature film for Pixar, is a sweet, whimsical coming-of-age fantasy about a teenaged sea monster who transforms into a real boy whenever he emerges from the ocean. Set on the Italian Riviera in the early 1960’s, this clever, funny, highly creative animation is a real pleasure to watch. Not showing in theaters, LUCA is streaming on Disney Plus along with all of the 23 other Pixar features, starting with 1995’s TOY STORY. The cost is $7.99 per month. If you don’t already subscribe, why not just sign up and cancel before the end of the first month? That will also give you the chance to watch SOUL, a Pixar film that I think is one of the best movies of 2020. Also, Lin Manuel Miranda’s great musical, HAMILTON, is still streaming on Disney Plus.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Tom Hanks’ Best Movies Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Paul Greengrass has a lot to answer for, with mid-2000s action cinema developing an obsession with the shaky cam techniques he utilized phenomenally after replacing Doug Liman at the helm of The Bourne Supremacy. It lent the proceedings an air of urgency and atmosphere, but a Best Director nomination for his subsequent directorial effort United 93 showed that his signature visual style worked just as well in the realm of the nail-biting true-life dramatic thriller.