Elizabeth Morrissey Dagata, 81, of Herndon, VA and formerly of Chatham Center NY, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Reston Hospital Center in Reston, VA. Born January 14, 1940 in Hudson, NY, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Buckley and Elizabeth (Seibert) Morrissey. Elizabeth had a career in Government Service and worked for the Economic Research Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington DC as a Research Analyst.