Nespresso not raising coffee prices yet, sees slow demand from offices

General Mills Inc. saw sales and earnings drop in its latest quarter as people failed to buy as much food for the home as they did in the early days of the pandemic. The company reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $416.8 million, or 68 cents a share, down from $625.7 million, or $1.02 a share, a year earlier. General Mills saw adjusted earnings per share drop to 91 cents from $1.10 a year prior, while analysts tracked by FactSet were calling for 85 cents. The company's net sales for the period declined to $4.5 billion from $5.0 billion,...