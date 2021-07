As Asian American women, we’re acutely aware of the disturbing realities faced by Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) people in the United States: Racism, violence, xenophobia, misogyny, and the fetishization of Asian women are all problems we have to deal with. After the Atlanta murders of AAPI women in March, the two of us started processing these issues, each in our own way. But then we connected on Instagram through the BikePOCPNW group. We started to feed off each other’s energy from afar.