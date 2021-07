SOUTH HUTCHINSON – The Hutchinson Salthawks hung in there with one of the top teams in Class 3A, that being the Kingman Eagles. Tied 3-3 with minutes remaining in the first of the doubleheader, Kingman's Payton Graber scored on a wild pitch while Kayla Belt and Jadyn Belt batted RBI singles along with another wild pitch to be the difference maker as time expired.