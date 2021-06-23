Cancel
3 Minnesotans honored with Carnegie Medals for their heroic acts

By Melissa Turtinen
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 8 days ago
The Boesl men.  Anderson Funeral Home

Three Minnesotans have received the Carnegie Medal, including one posthumously, for risking their lives to save others.

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced the 18 recipients of the award (five posthumously), which is the highest honor for civilian heroism in North America.

The Minnesotans who were honored are:

— Steven T. Boesl, 49, of Brandon, climbed into a grain silo filled with noxious gas on Dec. 21, 2019, in an attempt to save his brother and 11-year-old nephew. All three ended up dying.

— Ryan D.A. Horne, 36, of International Falls, was driving when he saw a woman trapped inside a burning car that had crashed into the woods in Birchdale, Minnesota, on May 14, 2019. He climbed into the burning vehicle and rescued the 74-year-old woman.

— David J. Brown, 41, of Shakopee, went into 57-degree water in the Gull River in East Gull Lake on May 26, 2019, to rescue two men, ages 34 and 35, who were struggling to swim after they attempted to rescue their friend. (The friend was rescued by another person.)

More than 100 Minnesotans have been honored with the Carnegie Medal since it began in 1904. The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission chooses the recipients from those who are nominated, with about 20% of recipients receiving the award posthumously.

The Carnegie Medal is awarded four times per year, according to the organization.

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
