Waukon, IA

Nightingale Pharmacy receives First Dollar Visit ...

Clayton County Register
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNightingale Pharmacy, newly opened at 606 Rossville Road in Waukon as of May 14 of this year, recently received a First Dollar Visit from the Waukon Chamber of Commerce. Pictured above at that First Dollar presentation are, left to right, Certified Pharmacy Technician Cherrie Christopher, Pharmacist in Charge Matthew Maker, and Nightingale Pharmacy owners Linda Nightingale, and Sylwia and Eric Nightingale. Photo courtesy of the Waukon Chamber of Commerce.

