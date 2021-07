Maybe you’re already there. Maybe you’re already worried about Harper’s health. Maybe you’re already worried how he’s going to make it to the end of his 13-year contract with the Phillies. Maybe you’re already worried that he’ll never make it through a full season healthy, that he’ll always have some kind of nagging injury holding him back, and that those injuries will prevent him from being the dependable, game-changing superstar the Phillies thought they were getting three years ago.