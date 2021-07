Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he thinks virtual reality (VR) fitness subscriptions, similar to the style of Peloton, are coming in the future, CNBC reported. “Think about it like Peloton, where you have a subscription, but instead the device is VR and you put on your headset, and you’re in this amazing environment, and you’re doing a boxing class with an instructor, or a dance class,” he said, speaking at French tech conference VivaTech Thursday (June 17), according to CNBC. “It’s quickly expanding beyond games into a bunch of other use cases, and we think that this is eventually going to be a big part of the next major computing platform after phones and after PCs.”